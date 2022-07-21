Emmanuel Korir advances at Worlds but Jonah Koech, Bryce Hoppel out

The biggest priority for favorites in the first round of an 800 meters on the world's biggest stage is to avoid trouble. A game of bumper cars can always break out at the wrong time.

Former UTEP runner and current El Pasoan Emmanuel Korir was in a slow enough heat in his first round at the World Athletics Championship to avoid that issue Wednesday. Former UTEP runner Jonah Koech and Midland native Bryce Hoppel were not that fortunate and their dreams died at the first possible moment.

Koech, a native Kenyan who now represents the US, appeared to win his game of bumper cars after barreling through a box with 150 meters to go and finishing second in his heat (three automatically advance). However a half hour after he crossed the line he was disqualified, mostly for a bump on Swede Andreas Kramer.

Koech ran for UTEP from 2016-18 before finishing up at Texas Tech and in the aftermath, before learning of his disqualification, didn't think he had done anything wrong.

"Contact is part of the game," Koech said. "You can't complain about it. It's about seeing how mentally strong you are. Stuff like that will happen, you have to be mentally strong and handle it. It was hard but I got through it. Anything that comes on the way, you have to move through to get to the next level."

In fact, after Hoppel's problems and poor races from defending champion Donovan Brazier and Brandon Miller, Koech thought he was the only one of the four Americans in the 800 to make the second round.

"I saw my teammates not making it to the final so I really wanted to make sure I make it further. This is where we are at home, our home soil. So we need to do good and we need to be in the final," Koech said in a statement.

Koech was not available for comment in the aftermath of his disqualification in what was the fastest of the six heats by far.

Korir's day was opposite of Koech's. He was in the slowest heat and ran tactically, finally easing to a win in the final 100. His time of 1 minutes, 49.05 seconds was 35th fastest out of 44 starters.

"The race was not perfect because of the heat, I did not want to struggle too much," he said of the 90-degree heat he ran in. "It was a very good event, even if it was slow. I want to be in the final list so I have to get ready for the semi-final."

Korir, the reigning Olympic champion, has not approached the times he ran last year and admitted to a bit of a hangover this season.

"After the Olympics, it was not easy," he said. "It takes time, training, lot of stuff going on there but at least I am here and that is what matters. I have ran a few races, I did it like for fun, because the 800 (meters) is the toughest event. I think I am well prepared. The goal is to be in the final. ...

"I'm getting better. Last year was too much — Olympics. Now I'm getting better. The semis are tomorrow, hopefully to be in the finals."

Hoppel, who was fourth at Worlds in 2019, was bumped and knocked from lane two to lane four by Canada's Brandon McBride, who then fell to the track. Hoppel got back in the pack and was third with 50 meters to go but faded down the stretch.

