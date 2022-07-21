ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifesavers: Ogunquit firefighters help mom deliver baby in her backyard

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

Greetings!

And so a sweltering week comes to a close here in the York County Coast Star territory. I love this time of year, but this week even I have sought air conditioning and shades. Hope you've been able to stay cool.

This week is a wonderful example of why I enjoy my job and welcome the opportunity to share certain stories with you. For this week's stories, I visited a pickleball court, met a new fire chief, and met a mother who recently gave birth in her own backyard, thanks to first-responders who arrived to help as soon as they could.

Pour yourself a cool glass of iced tea and lemonade, and enjoy these stories. Enjoy your weekend!

'They really did save our lives'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTywI_0gniiPEj00

Expecting mother Elena Philippou felt her first strong contraction on Sunday, July 10, and decided it was best for she and her family to cut short their day along the beach and head home, "just in case something happens." Smart move. Something happened .

Pickleball, anyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPoBP_0gniiPEj00

I had long known about pickleball but had never seen the game in action until I recently interviewed Kennebunkport resident Bill Case . It took mere seconds for me to see and understand why the sport is so fun and popular - and why Case is doing everything he can to teach people how to play and to bring as many courts to the county as he can.

Say hello to the new chief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108D4e_0gniiPEj00

Kennebunk Fire Rescue has a familiar face for a new chief. Justin Cooper, who joined the department right out of high school 24 years ago, has now come "full circle," as he puts it: he started his new job as the town's fire rescue chief on July 5. Earlier this week, Cooper discussed his love of firefighting, his top goal for the department, and the one quality he considers essential for effective leadership.

As always, thank you for reading. See you next Friday!

Shawn P. Sullivan

York County Coast Star Reporter

Email: ssullivan@seacoastonline.com

Twitter: SPSullivan197

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Lifesavers: Ogunquit firefighters help mom deliver baby in her backyard

