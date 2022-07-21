Lifesavers: Ogunquit firefighters help mom deliver baby in her backyard

Greetings!

'They really did save our lives'

Expecting mother Elena Philippou felt her first strong contraction on Sunday, July 10, and decided it was best for she and her family to cut short their day along the beach and head home, "just in case something happens." Smart move. Something happened .

Pickleball, anyone?

I had long known about pickleball but had never seen the game in action until I recently interviewed Kennebunkport resident Bill Case . It took mere seconds for me to see and understand why the sport is so fun and popular - and why Case is doing everything he can to teach people how to play and to bring as many courts to the county as he can.

Say hello to the new chief

Kennebunk Fire Rescue has a familiar face for a new chief. Justin Cooper, who joined the department right out of high school 24 years ago, has now come "full circle," as he puts it: he started his new job as the town's fire rescue chief on July 5. Earlier this week, Cooper discussed his love of firefighting, his top goal for the department, and the one quality he considers essential for effective leadership.

