Emmet County, MI

Beach advisories in place for Mackinaw Beach 1 and Littlefield Park

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued a partial body contact advisory for Mackinaw Beach 1 and Littlefield Park, both in Emmet County.

Mackinaw Beach 1 is located in Mackinaw City at 6000 E. Wilderness Park Dr., immediately south of the Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Littlefield Park beach is located in Oden.

Follow-up water sampling taken at Mackinaw Beach 1 on Wednesday came back high for a second consecutive day, at 334.6 E. coli per 100ml, resulting in continuing the partial body contact advisory based on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards.

A sample at Littlefield Park Wednesday came back at 461.1 E. coli/100ml, which also calls for a partial body contact advisory for Thursday.

The advisories have been posted at the beaches. Contact with the water above the waist should be avoided. Activities like wading, fishing and paddling are acceptable.

An advisory at this level is issued when E. coli are between 301 E. coli/100ml to 1000 E. coli/100ml, considered Level 2 on the water quality index table. The table shows all of Wednesday’s sampling results.

Follow-up samples were taken Thursday morning and those results will be shared Friday, according to Jeremy Fruk, the health department's director of environmental health.

Beach water samples are conducted by the health department throughout the week. If advisories are called for, news releases will be issued the day the results are known. If there are no advisories, the results will still be posted each Thursday on the agency’s website and Facebook page.

Through an EGLE supported web-based program, the public has real-time access to beach water quality results for beaches all over Michigan. Information can be found at www.egle.state.mi.us/beach.

