Kennick's Community: Legacy Community Health to host back-to-school festival with free backpacks, supplies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event takes place July 23 from 10...

Port Arthur News

STEPHEN HEMELT — Those who care for our elders take on greater role

I am forever impressed by the professional men and women who care for our aging and elderly population. According to nonprofit research organization Urban Institute, the number of Americans ages 65 and older will more than double over the next 40 years, reaching 80 million in 2040. The number of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'It's very special' | Bridge Studio in Beaumont honors its oldest players with 'Nifty Ninety Party'

BEAUMONT, Texas — For some people, Bridge is just a card game. For 16 women in their 90s, it serves as a lifeline and as a way to connect with others. The Bridge Studio in Beaumont hosted a “Nifty Ninety Party” to honor some of its oldest players with a special celebration. The studio is home to some of the most intense games of the popular card game.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texas community leader, veteran laid to rest in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A community leader who served the nation and then spent decades fighting for the rights of veterans, was laid to rest Saturday. Funeral services for Kerwin Stone were held this afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Beaumont with burial at Forest Lawn cemetery and full military honors.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Preliminary state ratings show Beaumont schools improved performance

The past few years in Beaumont ISD has been tumultuous. Between tropical storms, freezes and a multi-year worldwide pandemic, it seemed as if the district couldn't catch its breath to have a "normal" school year. But it's still managed to see improvement across its campuses. When the districts and its...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ON THE MENU — Cool down on Boston Avenue with Legendairy Gelatos

NEDERLAND — Those strolling Boston Avenue will soon have a stop to help cool down from the scorching temperatures while enjoying some tasty treats. Family owned Legendairy Gelatos is set to officially open in a week following a soft opening during Nederland’s Christmas in July event. Christopher Lee...
NEDERLAND, TX
kogt.com

Hill Leaving Orange County EDC

After six years of running the Orange County Economic Development Corporation, Jessica Hill is leaving her position to join Entergy. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Orange County and feel like that we’ve taken some positive steps,” she said. “I believe more people know where Orange County is now and what we can offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Orange’s Alvin Granger jumped into canal, saved family of 5 from drowning

Across the river from Orange, in the area called “East Orange,” was a wooden trestle bridge called “The Mile Bridge,” because its length was about a mile. It crossed over the canal that was dredged when the highway was built, and the steel bridge was constructed over the river at the end of Green Avenue. The canal was between six- and 12-feet deep and ran the length of the bridge on both sides.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Local resident captures pic of waterspout

Jaco Potgeiter, who works in the oil and petrochemical industry, was at a facility in Port Arthur on Friday morning when he saw this waterspout form near Sabine Lake. No damage or injuries were reported.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

New owner of several Fuel Depots says which Port Arthur locations are changing, what’s coming

Five former Fuel Depot locations in Port Arthur and one in Beaumont have new owners. On June 10, OKH Global bought the following locations: 4200 Gulfway Drive, 6107 West Port Arthur Road, 700 W. Gulfway Drive, 6800 9th Ave., 7621 N. Twin City Highway, all in Port Arthur; and 2580 S. 4th St. in Beaumont., said Audrey McAlpine, director of marketing for McAlpine Interests and the broker representing OHK Global in the Read Estate transaction.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

20+ rounds hit BPD patrol unit, cars, enter child's room at Plymouth Village

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend. The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

Orange County Sheriff’s Marine Unit takes its mission to the water

When an elderly man had trouble with his boat not starting while out fishing last week during 100-degree weather, he found help from law enforcement. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit stepped in quickly, bringing with them water and basic first aid and were able to tow the man back to shore.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police searching for gunmen after more than 20 gunshots erupt in residential area

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX

