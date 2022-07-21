ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free sports physicals being offered for teens ahead of new school year

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Teenagers whose families do not have health insurance will be able to get sports physicals for free next month.

The Access Community Health Center in Madison will be holding the physicals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9.

“We want this community event to help them access those benefits and eliminate a barrier many student athletes face,” UW Health pediatrician and primary care sports medicine physician Dr. David Bernhardt said.

The WIAA requires all high school athletes complete a physical before being allowed to compete, which can sometimes create a barrier for kids whose families do not have health insurance and cannot afford to pay for the exam out-of-pocket.

People who are interested in getting a free physical for their high schooler can go to the Access Community Health Center at 2202 S. Park Street and sign in. You are asked to come at the time corresponding to the child’s last name:

  • Last names starting with A-I should arrive at 6 p.m.
  • Last names starting with J-R should arrive at 7 p.m.
  • Last names starting with S-Z should arrive at 8 p.m.

At the clinic, students will move station to station to get their vitals taken and get an orthopedic exam. Free vaccinations will also be offered if a parent is present. After that, students will be checked out and can get a waiver to participate in their chosen sports.

