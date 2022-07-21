ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXLrv_0gnifvp800

President Joe Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive Thursday for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

In a memorandum shared by the White House, the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said Biden began to experience symptoms of the viral infection on Wednesday evening. Biden’s symptoms include a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough.

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” the president said in a post on social media. “Keeping busy!”

The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, Jean-Pierre said. He has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment developed by Pfizer that is aimed at reducing the severity of the disease.

“Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Officials said Biden plans to work in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19.

The president last tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre said officials with the White House Medical Unit will tell people who had recent close contact with the president, including members of Congress and the news media, about his diagnosis.

Officials said Vice President Kamala Harris, who was last with the president on Tuesday, has tested negative for COVID-19. First lady Jill Biden told reporters on Thursday that she has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Biden is the second president to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Former President Donald Trump, who was in office at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for the viral infection in October 2020.

Several other world leaders have also gotten COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and others.

“Because the president is fully vaccinated -- double boosted -- his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower. He’s also getting treated with a very powerful anti-viral, and that further reducing his risk of serious illness,” White House COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a reminder of the reason that we all work so hard to make sure that every American has the same level of protection that the president has. That every American has the same level of immunity and why we have worked so hard to make sure that people have access to life-saving treatments like Paxlovid.”

As of last week, the most recent date for which data was available, more than 78% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and more than 48% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten at least one booster shot, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported more than 90 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in over 1 million deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 566.9 million cases have been reported, resulting in 6.3 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

GOP insiders think DeSantis could beat Trump in 2024. Here’s how.

Rarely has a rising politician thrilled party regulars the way Ron DeSantis is thrilling Republicans right now. "If you were scripting a perfect Republican presidential candidate, the list of preferred requirements would read something like DeSantis' resume," broadcaster Piers Morgan swooned in the New York Post last month. Like other...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming's largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Geoff Bennett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#The White House#Scranton
960 The Ref

Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession. Yellen spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press" just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation, and overall output.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
960 The Ref

North Korea pushes traditional medicine to fight COVID-19

PAJU, South Korea — (AP) — As a medical student in North Korea, Lee Gwang-jin said he treated his fevers and other minor ailments with traditional herbal medicine. But bad illness could mean trouble because hospitals in his rural hometown lacked the ambulances, beds, even the electricity at times needed to treat critical or emergency patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This isn't the end of the Capitol riot story. The House committee investigating the deadly events of a fateful, chilly January day — now a year and a half in the past — has wrapped up its hot summer series of televised hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Russia attacks Ukraine: 2 US citizens die in Donbas region

Two American citizens recently died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, State Department officials confirmed Saturday. State Department officials did not reveal the identities of the people killed or any other information, NBC News reported. “We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy