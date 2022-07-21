34-year-old man dead, 3 people injured after a single-car crash in Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, a 34-year-old man, from Port Orchard, lost his life while three people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Gig Harbor.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Purdy Drive a little after 5 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving her partner and their two children northwest on Purdy Drive when she fell asleep near the road’s 12900 block. The SUV veered across the oncoming traffic lane, swerved off the road and ended up in a ditch, injuring everyone in the vehicle.

The driver’s partner succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The other three people were taken to nearby hospitals. The woman received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and both children were in stable condition after being provided medical aid for minor trauma. Only the female driver was buckled up at the time of the accident.

She received three traffic violations from the crash: two fines for neither child wearing a seat-belt, and one fine for negligent driving in the second degree. Purdy Drive was shut down for just over 3 hours as crews worked at the scene. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: The News Tribune