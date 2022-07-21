ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

1 charged with murder over 8 months after man shot, killed in Elgin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu9Jw_0gnieuyc00
Nathan Osborne, 20 (APD Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man faces a murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed another man after an argument in Elgin in November 2021, court documents show.

Nathan Osborne, 20, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday, Travis County Jail records show. He’s accused in connection with the death of Thomas Walker, 44, which occurred on Nov. 6, 2021. Osborne did not have an attorney listed online as of this article’s publish time.

An arrest affidavit said the shooting occurred after the two had an argument about taking the trash out. Osborne and Walker knew each other but weren’t related. Walker was in a relationship with one of Osborne’s family members at the time, the affidavit showed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Osborne made the initial 911 call, saying he had “shot and killed a home intruder” in Elgin. The call was directed to Travis County. A family member followed up with a second 911 call, stating Walker was trying to beat up Osborne.

A deputy arrived on scene, and Osborne again explained he had shot Walker, and the gun that was used was inside his travel trailer, the affidavit said. Walker was found on the ground near the travel trailer. Medics’ efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

The affidavit explained Walker and Osborne lived near each other, with Walker in a home and Osborne in a nearby trailer. The day before, Osborne said Walker had sent him several texts that were “threatening in nature,” with Walker saying he was tired of picking up trash, and Osborne should help pay bills.

According to the affidavit, on the day of the shooting, Osborne told deputies he decided to pick up and take out the trash. Walker was in the driveway, and that’s when the arguing and yelling began.

Osborne said he walked back to his trailer and closed the door, the affidavit said. Walker came up to the trailer, went inside and continued arguing with Osborne. Walker ran at Osborne, and that’s when Osborne said he grabbed the gun and shot Walker “3 or 4 times because Thomas [Walker] kept coming at him.”

However, deputies said in the affidavit evidence showed Walker wasn’t shot in the trailer like Osborne claimed but rather while he was standing on the steps leading up to the trailer’s door.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said previously a man turned himself in for the shooting when it happened, but no arrests were made at the time.

The affidavit said deputies now believe Osborne murdered Walker, because “there is no evidence to support that Thomas [Walker] was armed and there is no evidence to show Thomas was beating Nathan [Osborne] prior to shooting Thomas as alleged by [a family member].” The affidavit also said, “there were no signs that a disturbance had taken place inside of the travel trailer.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

1 dead after shooting in Southeast Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after a shooting in a Southeast Austin neighborhood. The Austin Police Department received a disturbance call around 10 p.m. July 22. Police located the source of the disturbance coming from a home near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, just off S Pleasant Valley Road.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Elgin, TX
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
Elgin, TX
Crime & Safety
KVUE

APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said late Friday night that officers were investigating a homicide in southeast Austin. APD said officials responded to the scene near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive. That's near Mendez Middle School. The scene is still active and people are asked to avoid the area.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning. The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car. Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#After Man#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Nat
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was killed in a shooting in south Austin Wednesday night. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Texaco in the 500 block of W Oltorf St. Officers arrived on the scene and found...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

One person wounded in stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one male with life-threatening injuries. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Ave. I. Upon arrival, they found a male had been stabbed. He has been transported to Baylor...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas woman facing capital murder charges in 2005 double homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas woman was arrested and now faces murder charges following a double homicide in 2005. Texas Rangers said Shelley Thompson-Lemoine, 41, of Freeport, faces capital murder charges for the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez in 2005. On April 14, 2005, Antonio and Luz Rodriguez were...
CLEVELAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in east Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on July 18. Austin police said around 2:26 a.m., officers found a vehicle on Decker Lane driving recklessly at a high speed. The vehicle was then involved in a single-vehicle crash near FM 969 and Decker Ln. The occupants...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD searches for suspect in string of robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department requested public help to identify the suspect in its 31st robbery series of 2022. Police said the robberies occurred July 9 at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive and July 17 at 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD investigating homicide in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that happened in the downtown area late Thursday night. APD Officer Micahel Bullock said officers responded around 8:40 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man running in the roadway covered in blood. Officers responded to the scene at 12th Street and Red River.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy