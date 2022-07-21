54-year-old Lee W Joner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)

Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County.

The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.

Joner was reportedly not buckled up at the time of the crash. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident. No further details were provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

July 21, 2022

Source: The Reflector