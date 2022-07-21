ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

54-year-old Lee W Joner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0gnieaZK00

Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County.

The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.

Joner was reportedly not buckled up at the time of the crash. He suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident. No further details were provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

July 21, 2022

Source: The Reflector

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle crash in Skamania County (Skamania County, WA)

On Sunday night, a 57-year-old woman lost her life following a single-vehicle accident in Skamania County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on State Route 14 a little after 7:30 p.m. The early reports showed that a motorcycle was heading westbound on SR-14 when it drifted off the roadway and hit an embankment. The motorcycle ended up in the westbound lane.
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Man arrested in Cowlitz County accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters

Law enforcement officials have referred theft and burglary charges against a Portland man accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo business last week, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 19. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is accused...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY OREGON ON HIGHWAY 30

MULTNOMAH COUNTY OR (July 25, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 12. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Edwin Chicas killed after a three-vehicle wreck in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Edwin Chicas, from Canby, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Vancouver. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the I-205 north of Mill Plain Boulevard at 3 a.m. after getting reports of a three-vehicle wreck. The early reports showed that two vehicles were heading northbound when one vehicle rear-ended the other.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowlitz County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Cowlitz County, WA
Cowlitz County, WA
Accidents
City
Ridgefield, WA
kptv.com

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after high-speed crash on Hwy 30

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died and one person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 12. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra was speeding when it left the roadway and struck a parked black Audi AA8 that was occupied by two people. The GMC then struck two more parked vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a home, according to OSP.
KOIN 6 News

2 die after truck strikes Audi, rolls down embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight crash Saturday on Highway 30 left two men dead and a woman injured, according to Oregon State Police. Twenty-four-year-old Kody Hansen was reportedly speeding in his GMC Sierra when police say he left the roadway causing the truck to strike multiple vehicles. According to OSP, the truck hit a parked Audi AA8 that 45-year-old Dale Herren and 43-year-old Jennifer Herren were sitting inside of.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Route 503#Chevy
kptv.com

Passenger dies in rollover crash in driver’s yard in Aloha

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in the driver’s own yard in Aloha on Saturday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m., ON Saturday, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road. Deputies arrived and found a Jeep Wrangler had flipped over.
ALOHA, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Man playing basketball at Covington MS robbed at gunpoint, 2 suspects arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Covington Middle School in Clark County on Friday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported he was playing basketball with his sister and friends at the middle school, located at 11200 Northeast Rosewood Avenue, when he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects took the man’s car keys and drove away with his vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Suspects Arrested In Vancouver Carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved. The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kptv.com

11 people arrested in Vancouver after police focus on retail thefts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Because of the recent rise in retail theft, the Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple retailers for an operation that resulted in 11 arrests on two different days. On June 28, VPD worked with four retailers for four hours and arrested three people. On July 20,...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old man who drowned at Frenchman’s Bar

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The man who drowned while paddleboarding at Frenchman’s Bar last week has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. On July 18, at around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a man ended up in the water before going under and not coming back up. Vancouver police said two kids were with the man and made it back to shore to call 911.
VANCOUVER, WA
canbyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Canby

One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CANBY, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Police Want Community Help To Charge Motor Cycle Madman

EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy