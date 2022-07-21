ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

July 21-Tamaqua News

Times News
 3 days ago

The Rush-Ryan-Delano Senior Citizens met on July 12 for their annual summer picnic with 40 members in attendance. A moment of silence was held in memory of Edna Fegley. The food was prepared and served by Hess Catering. Bingo and cards were played and a Chinese auction was held....

Times News

Palmerton news for July 21, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

2022 VBS events

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Slatington Baptist Church: Parents, here is a great opportunity for you and your kids to have 10 hours of free summer fun! July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. your kids can join in on a Food Truck Party-On a Roll with God.” Each night we begin at 6 p.m. with a free meal from our indoor food truck. Then from 6:30 to 7:45 we will be singing, learning a Bible lesson, making crafts and playing games. At 7:45 we will end our fun at our indoor food truck with dessert. There are classes for all ages, nursery through adults. All food is free, and there will be a free will offering that will go to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank. The Slatington Baptist Church is located at 509 Main St. in Slatington. If you have any questions or need more information please call Sarah at 610-216-7844.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

CCFOA upcoming events

• Carbon County Friends of Animals will host a wine event at Radical Wine Company, 511 E. Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. Radical Wine will donate $1 to CCFOA for every beverage purchased including wine, beer, slushies and mixed drinks. You can also...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Light the Night to be held in Allentown

The Lehigh Valley Light The Night will be held on Oct. 1 at Grange Park in Allentown. Light The Night is a fundraising walk to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Participants carry battery operated lanterns in one of three colors: red for supporters, gold in memory of those lost to cancer, or white for those who have survived cancer or are battling cancer. The money raised benefits patients in the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Good Shepherd welcomes residents

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network has welcomed future physiatrists in training to its South Allentown campus in a partnership with the Temple University Hospital Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program. Good Shepherd’s collaboration with Temple matches nine qualified candidates in the field of physiatry for a three-year training program at Good...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Marking history Pennsylvania recognizes Allentown’s Liberty Bell

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, in partnership with Zion’s Reformed UCC and the Liberty Bell Museum, dedicated an official marker at noon this month, commemorating the Liberty Bell’s hiding place. Presenting remarks were Liberty Museum Board President Dr. Dennis Blankowitsch, Lehigh Valley historian Frank Whelan and state...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

PASD sets fieldhouse demolition

It took longer than Palmerton Area School District expected, but a Seventh Street fieldhouse damaged in a crash last year finally has a demolition date. District Facilities Director Joe Faenza said crews expect to begin demolishing the building, which had been used by the Palmerton Booster Club, on Aug. 15 and finish within three days.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

On this date: July 23, 2008

Downtown Jim Thorpe was alive with anticipation and activity on Tuesday afternoon awaiting the arrival of WNEP Channel 16’s Joe Snedeker concluding the second day of his ride for charity. Because Jim Thorpe is considered one of the most exciting mountain bike areas of the country, Snedeker pedaled into...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Eck Family Reunion

The 73rd Eck family reunion will be held at 7333 Bell Gate Rd., Coopersburg on Aug. 7 beginning at noon. Please bring chairs. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a covered dish or dessert. Business meeting will be held at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes,...
COOPERSBURG, PA
Times News

C & Y building getting new facade

Residents of Lehighton who live near the future Children and Youth building will see some changes as work progresses to get it ready for the department. On Thursday, Commissioner Rocky Ahner showcased an architectural design of the front of the Iron Street building, which the county purchased from St. Luke’s earlier this year.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Museum to digitize Bethlehem Steel photo collection

The National Museum of Industrial History is launching its Bethlehem Steel Corporation online photo archive which was recently digitized through generous grant funding from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Historical & Archival Records Care Grants program. These awards aim to improve the presentation of historically valuable original records relating...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Hoffman receives readiness badge

Moravian University announced that 26 students have been recognized in the spring 2022 semester for earning their Bronze Career Readiness badges as part of the Elevate undergraduate experience, including Hailey Hoffman of Lehighton. Career Readiness badges are earned by participating in on-campus events, teamwork and leadership activities, holding elected positions...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Monroe OKs bids for Ramsey school

The Monroe County Commissioners ratified the bids for the Ramsey School Renovation Project this week. The county is leasing the former Ramsey Elementary School, in order to move the courthouse offices to Ramsey during the courthouse expansion and renovations. Bids were:. General Contracting, GC - CMG of Easton, $489,200. Plumbing,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Teens complete high ropes course at Blue Mountain

A group of teenagers with developmental disabilities reached new heights Thursday on a ropes course at Blue Mountain Resort. Participants in Camp Via took on the zip lines and other elements of the high ropes challenge course at Blue Mountain Summit Aerial Park. “I was really proud of them, trying...
BANGOR, PA
Times News

Slatington’s mayor swears in new police chief

Slatington Mayor Jeralyn Walters-Shoch led a ceremony swearing in the borough’s new Chief of Police, Donald Long, at the Slatington Municipal Building on Saturday. Members of the borough council and various law enforcement officers attended, along with Chief Long’s family. Long grew up in the Slatington area, and...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Crew recognized for days without injuries

The Little Italy-Nesquehoning Crew at Lehigh Anthracite Coal LLC has worked 2,469 days with zero lost-time injuries. Their insurance company recently recognized the crew for the achievement. Lehigh Anthracite has operated the Nesquehoning mine since 2015 - a total of 220,392 hours with no lost time. The Little Italy-Nesquehoning crew is led by Operations Manager Cory Bartkoski, of Allentown; Mine Superintendent Shane Wetzel, of Lehighton; and Foreman Barry Heiser, of Mahanoy City. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Fink named to Dickinson dean’s list

Jillian Fink, a rising junior environmental science major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School, she is the daughter of Andrew and Jamie Fink of New Tripoli.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A pedestrian was struck at 5:49 p.m. on July 4 along Route 443 in Pine Grove Township. Troopers said Dominic C. Schillaci, 18, of Pine Grove, was walking along the eastbound shoulder while a 2017 Jeep Compass was driven eastbound.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Times News

TIMES NEWS/LVHN honors its Male Athletes of the Year

The Times News/Lehigh Valley Health Network Athletes of the Year award ceremony was held Wednesday night at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe. Those honored included Palmerton’s Matt Machalik (basketball), Northwestern’s Matt Johnson (soccer), Northwestern’s Matt Santana (cross country), Lehighton’s Aaron Miller (tennis), Jim Thorpe’s David Richards (track & field) and Northwestern’s Ben Boyer (baseball), Northwestern’s Justin Holmes (football), Palmerton’s Josh Suto (golf) and Pleasant Valley’s James Syracuse (wrestling).
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Carbon conservation camp registration opens

Carbon County Environmental Education Center is in the planning stages for Conservation Camp, which is an overnight adventure set in the scenic beauty of Hickory Run State Park. Camp is set for Aug. 8-12. Registration for camp has begun, but space is limited to the first 25 registered campers between...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

