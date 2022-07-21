July 21-Tamaqua News

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Slatington Baptist Church: Parents, here is a great opportunity for you and your kids to have 10 hours of free summer fun! July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. your kids can join in on a Food Truck Party-On a Roll with God.” Each night we begin at 6 p.m. with a free meal from our indoor food truck. Then from 6:30 to 7:45 we will be singing, learning a Bible lesson, making crafts and playing games. At 7:45 we will end our fun at our indoor food truck with dessert. There are classes for all ages, nursery through adults. All food is free, and there will be a free will offering that will go to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank. The Slatington Baptist Church is located at 509 Main St. in Slatington. If you have any questions or need more information please call Sarah at 610-216-7844.

SLATINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO