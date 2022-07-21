ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

City of Syracuse Announce Upgrade of City Parking Meters

By Urban CNY News
 3 days ago

City recommends users pay with Flowbird app to avoid glitches with current meters. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a replacement program for the City’s nearly ten-year-old fleet of 300 parking meters beginning in late summer or early fall. New meters were authorized by the Common Council and ordered...

Syracuse Common Council Weekly Schedule for July 25- 29,2022

Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers July 25th, up to and Including July 29th, 2022. Common Council meetings are held in the Common Council Chambers, third floor of City Hall. Monday, July 25th. No Meetings. Tuesday, July 26th. 12:00 p.m. Finance Committee Meeting. Re: Special Audit Report of City...
Public Notice City of Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 233 E. Washington St., to consider in full or in part, the following applications. Please note this is not necessarily the order in which they will be heard.
