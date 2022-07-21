ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quogue, NY

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long.

The shark was washed back into the ocean before police could secure it, according to PIX11.

QVPD said they are working with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program to monitor the situation. Police say swimmers and boaters should be cautious if in the area. If you see law enforcement in the area, police say to keep your distance and make room as they continue to monitor.

If the shark is spotted, call QVPD at 631-653-4791.

