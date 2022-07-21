ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Medieval Gravestones Found Among Oldest Shipwreck In England

Cover picture for the articleA 13th-century shipwreck recently discovered off the south coast of England is one of the oldest shipwrecks ever found in the country. To ensure this sunken fragment of history lives on, the incredibly rare shipwreck has just been granted the highest level of protection by the UK government, according to Historic...

