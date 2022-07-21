ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quogue, NY

Dead shark washes up on Long Island beach

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a suspected great white shark—jaw open and teeth bared—washed up on the shores of Long Island on Wednesday morning, police said. Around 7- to 8-feet-long, the body was washed back into the ocean before police could secure it.

Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Police have cautioned swimmers and asked people to contact authorities if they spot the shark. Officers in Quogue have been in touch with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program.

A series of shark sightings have been reported at New York beaches this summer, and a number of sharks also bit people. Shark sightings shut down beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the State Police to implement heightened patrols. That included using drones and helicopters to monitor sharks.

“As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety,” she said. “We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings means that the systems in place to protect beachgoers are working. And the sightings have another benefit—experts say the increase in numbers of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have succeeded in helping restore ecological balance to the oceans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

