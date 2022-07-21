1 arrested in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The multi-state crackdown on reckless driving by law enforcement called “Operation Slow Down” ends Sunday, but there’s still good reason to continue staying aware of the speed limit while driving on the road. The motorcycle club, “Xtreme Riderz” spoke with WALB’s Candace Newman...
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve arrested a 32 year old woman for allegedly threatening employees at Albany’s Family & Child Services office. Demicka Anderson faces one felony count of making terroristic threats. Police say they were called Thursday to the office on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
THOMASVILLE, GA -Both the Grady and Thomas County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for an elusive 23 year old methamphetamine suspect, who was last seen jumping off a bridge Sunday night to escape officers. Deputies in both counties say Andrew “Trent” Hires is wanted for methamphetamine charges as well as...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man in connection to a robbery at gunpoint incident. Christopher Michael Dupree, Jr. was identified and arrested in connection to the incident, according to APD. Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint and her purse was taken.
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police have made an arrest in the early Tuesday morning slaying that claimed the life of 32 year old Ethan Barlow. Police say they’ve arrested 43 year old Rolando Frazier on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the fatal shooting. Officers say...
THOMASVILLE, GA -Last Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department collaborated to conduct concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County. In the areas targeted,...
ALBANY, GA – Despite her online teasing of police, 44 year old Latasha Warren was arrested today by Albany Police, in connection to a deadly double shooting which left one man dead and another other alive, but unable to speak. Police say Warren faces the same charges of 27...
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville...
State and local law enforcement recently conducted a joint proactive patrol in Thomas County. At 7 p.m., on Friday, July 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department conducted concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -It’s over a year later and still, no leads in a missing Thomasville woman’s case. Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020, the same month as her birthday. The search for the mother of four has gone on and has even spread throughout four counties, but still no answers.
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - This week, law enforcement across southeast Georgia has seen people speeding on interstates through the Operation Slow Down initiative. Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said his office did not issue more tickets than an average week. “I know that there’s some state initiative to get out...
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.
MACON, Ga. — A series of unannounced shakedowns at Georgia prisons, including two in Central Georgia, resulted in more than 1,000 total items being taken, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections. The contraband sweeps done at Central Prison in Macon and Dooly State Prison in...
HOLLYWOOD, FL – An Albany woman faces three counts of child neglect after police say she left her three children unattended for hours as she gambled in a nearby casino. 33 year old Icese Laporsha Simmons appeared Tuesday in a virtual hearing on the charges. Police say Simmons left...
MACON, Ga. — Correctional officers seized thousands of pieces of contraband in a series of unannounced shakedowns in five Georgia prisons, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections on Friday. Those include two here in Central Georgia -- Central State Prison in Macon and Dooly State Prison in Unadilla.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot and later killed after an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street. A man was shot and was in critical condition, according to APD. On...
An investigation is underway following an evening shooting in Albany. Police responded to the 630 block of Jefferies Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. At the scene officers found a black male lying face up on the ground. The male later identified as 20-year-old Rontavious Anthony stated he was in the 1600 block of Gadsden Drive when the incident occurred.
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, it happened on July 17. The suspects, Zacarious Sanders and Antoinette Brooks, were spotted near Dooly State Prison trying to drop off the contraband. Authorities...
SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The man accused of killing three members of a Schley County family made his first court appearance this week. According to officials with the Schley County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Leon Harris, age 37, had a preliminary court hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, one day after he was arrested following the triple murder.
Comments / 0