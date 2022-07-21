ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

1 arrested in Albany homicide

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after another man was shot to death in Albany on...

www.walb.com

Comments

WALB 10

Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The multi-state crackdown on reckless driving by law enforcement called “Operation Slow Down” ends Sunday, but there’s still good reason to continue staying aware of the speed limit while driving on the road. The motorcycle club, “Xtreme Riderz” spoke with WALB’s Candace Newman...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Woman jailed for alleged threats to DFACS

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve arrested a 32 year old woman for allegedly threatening employees at Albany’s Family & Child Services office. Demicka Anderson faces one felony count of making terroristic threats. Police say they were called Thursday to the office on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Grady bridge jumping suspect sought

THOMASVILLE, GA -Both the Grady and Thomas County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for an elusive 23 year old methamphetamine suspect, who was last seen jumping off a bridge Sunday night to escape officers. Deputies in both counties say Andrew “Trent” Hires is wanted for methamphetamine charges as well as...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Robbery at gunpoint suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man in connection to a robbery at gunpoint incident. Christopher Michael Dupree, Jr. was identified and arrested in connection to the incident, according to APD. Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint and her purse was taken.
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
southgatv.com

Arrest made in East Albany murder

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police have made an arrest in the early Tuesday morning slaying that claimed the life of 32 year old Ethan Barlow. Police say they’ve arrested 43 year old Rolando Frazier on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the fatal shooting. Officers say...
southgatv.com

GBI casts Thomas County dragnet for probationers

THOMASVILLE, GA -Last Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department collaborated to conduct concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County. In the areas targeted,...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Warren arrested for Slater King homicide

ALBANY, GA – Despite her online teasing of police, 44 year old Latasha Warren was arrested today by Albany Police, in connection to a deadly double shooting which left one man dead and another other alive, but unable to speak. Police say Warren faces the same charges of 27...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation

Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT. Family still searching for answers in Thomasville...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

State and local law enforcement conduct joint patrol in Thomas County

State and local law enforcement recently conducted a joint proactive patrol in Thomas County. At 7 p.m., on Friday, July 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department conducted concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced Moultrie meth trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
MOULTRIE, GA
wgxa.tv

Shakedowns at five Georgia prisons net over 1,000 contraband items

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Albany mom arrested for gambling as kids wait in car

HOLLYWOOD, FL – An Albany woman faces three counts of child neglect after police say she left her three children unattended for hours as she gambled in a nearby casino. 33 year old Icese Laporsha Simmons appeared Tuesday in a virtual hearing on the charges. Police say Simmons left...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WALB 10

1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot and later killed after an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street. A man was shot and was in critical condition, according to APD. On...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One injured in Monday evening shooting, APD searching for gunman

An investigation is underway following an evening shooting in Albany. Police responded to the 630 block of Jefferies Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday. At the scene officers found a black male lying face up on the ground. The male later identified as 20-year-old Rontavious Anthony stated he was in the 1600 block of Gadsden Drive when the incident occurred.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

GDC: 2 arrested attempting to drop contraband at Dooly State Prison

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, it happened on July 17. The suspects, Zacarious Sanders and Antoinette Brooks, were spotted near Dooly State Prison trying to drop off the contraband. Authorities...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA

