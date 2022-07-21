ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Nashville Sports Council surpassed $1 billion in economic impact

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Nashville Sports Council announced Thursday it has helped generate $1 billion in economic impact for Nashville since its inception in 1992 .

The organization crossed the $1 billion threshold this year after an unprecedented calendar of events in the 2021-22 fiscal year resulting in a yearly economic impact of $93,534,760, for a current total of $1,128,007,516, according to data generated by the Nashville Sports Council’s Scorecard report.

“The core of our mission at the Nashville Sports Council is to recruit events that have a positive economic impact and positively showcase Nashville,” said Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council. “It is truly both humbling and gratifying to see that after 30 years, the Sports Council has made a billion-dollar impact on Nashville. We look forward to starting to generate the next $1 billion.”

After COVID-19 effectively canceled the entire event calendar in the 2020-21 fiscal year for Sports Council-sponsored events, the organization rebounded to have one of its busiest calendars to date in 2021-22.

The 2021-22 economic impact was the second-highest for the Sports Council. The highest came in 2018-19 at $97,481,521.

The inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix was in August 2021, followed by a rescheduled St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in November. The 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Tennessee vs. Purdue) broke both economic impact and attendance records and just a few days later, was followed by the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which returned to Bridgestone Arena for the first time in 25 years.

The Sports Council’s fiscal year closed with two major events, the return of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena and another St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series back to its normal date in April.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How the Nashville Sports Council surpassed $1 billion in economic impact

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

