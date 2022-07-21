'Lucktoberfest' will feature Tanya Tucker, Los Lobos, more at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch

Earlier this year, we revealed that local promoter Luck Presents was planning a fall "Lucktoberfest" celebration in conjunction with its 10th anniversary of presenting events at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch in Spicewood. Now there are more details: The 10-day bash will include performances by Tanya Tucker, Los Lobos, Fantastic Negrito, Orville Peck and many others.

Tickets for the full run of the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for $100 via lucktoberfest.com, with daily passes available for $35 at 10 a.m. Monday.

Here's the day-by-day schedule:

Friday, Oct. 28: "Kickoff Celebration" with Metroplex troubadour Paul Cauthen and his Big Velvet Revue, plus special guests to be announced.

Saturday, Oct. 29: "Outlaw Masquerade Ball" with Orville Peck. The masked indie-country singer is a fitting choice for this night that organizers describe as "a far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball featuring an eclectic cast of characters from burlesque dancers, saloon acts and more special experiences."

Sunday, Oct. 30: “Luck-Oktoberfest” featuring polka accordionist Alex Meixner, a longtime fixture at New Braunfels' Wurstfest celebration of German heritage, plus more performers to be announced.

Monday, Oct. 31: "Luck-O-Lantern" Halloween family night with Austin musician Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) and his "spooktacular all-star band." Children under 18 admitted free with parent or guardian.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: "Día De Los Muertos Experience" with Grammy-winning Los Angeles band Los Lobos, plus a community ofrenda, a formal procession, Mexican cuisine and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: "The Black Opry Revue" with Grammy-winning headliner Fantastic Negrito and more, designed to "highlight the work of Black artists who have always been integral to country, folk, blues and Americana music," according to organizers. Negrito's film "White Jesus Black Problems" also will be shown.

Thursday, Nov. 3: "Luck Night Market" with singer-songwriter Sasami, formerly of the indie band Cherry Glazerr. Focusing on the local Asian American/Pacific Islander community, this event will feature a marketplace with street food from top Texas AAPI chefs as well as arts and crafts vendors.

Friday, Nov. 4: "Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour," a fashion and variety show highlighting the LGBTQIA+ community, with presentations from Central Texas designers Flamer, Dashe, Alive By Benjamin, This Is Sloane, Nicó and more.

Saturday, Nov. 5: "Sweethearts and a Rodeo," an all-women lineup featuring country music great Tanya Tucker plus rising stars Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane.

Sunday, Nov. 6: "Bloody Mary Morning" with Austin favorites Shinyribs and Bob Schneider, described by organizers as "an all-day fanfare and feast featuring your favorite brunch plates from national and local chefs."

Luck Presents is expanding its scope this year after many years of "Luck Reunion" one-day festivals during South by Southwest. Its spring offerings included a pair of Willie Nelson concerts and a star-studded birthday tribute to him, plus concerts by Jason Isbell and Shakey Graves. Also booked for this fall is an Oct. 1 concert by indie rock band Flaming Lips.