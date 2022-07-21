Biden Tests Positive for COVID

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Thursday.

The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms, and he’s begun taking Paxlovid, the White House said in a statement.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which Jean-Pierre said goes above and beyond CDC guidance, Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

The president recently traveled to the Middle East, where he met with various world leaders and other dignitaries.

It isn’t known how he became infected, but Jean-Pierre said the president previously tested negative on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” Jean-Pierre said.

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel, she said.