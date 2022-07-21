ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden Tests Positive for COVID

By Stacy M. Brown
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIXdh_0gnid6P600

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Thursday.

The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms, and he’s begun taking Paxlovid, the White House said in a statement.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which Jean-Pierre said goes above and beyond CDC guidance, Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

The president recently traveled to the Middle East, where he met with various world leaders and other dignitaries.

It isn’t known how he became infected, but Jean-Pierre said the president previously tested negative on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” Jean-Pierre said.

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term

On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Biden met Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska, flew with Dem lawmakers while possibly contagious with COVID

President Biden flew on Air Force One with several Democratic lawmakers and met with Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska this week while potentially contagious with COVID-19. The White House announced Thursday that the president had tested positive for the virus a day after traveling to Massachusetts to tout his administration's actions on climate change and two days after meeting Zelenska.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Staff#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cdc
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NPR

The Outcomes Of President Biden's Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this week after his first trip to the Middle East while in office. Diplomacy in the region is complex, but Biden faces a challenge at home as well: backlash over visiting Saudi Arabia and sitting down with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Boston

President Biden tests positive for COVID, 1 day after visiting Massachusetts

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID, the White House announced Thursday, one day after visiting Somerset, Massachusetts."This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Biden tweeted just after noon that he's "Keeping busy!""Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern," the president said. He later released a video saying "It's going to be OK."The president spoke at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset to announce new climate change actions. Senators...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

Biden makes first public appearance since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Biden on Friday met virtually with his economic team to discuss gas prices, making his first public appearance on camera since testing positive for COVID-19. Biden, appearing via video stream from the White House residence, spoke about ongoing efforts to bring down prices at the pump. His voice was slightly hoarse and he could be heard clearing his throat on a couple occasions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

Biden gets an earful in the Oval from Mexican President López Obrador

In his long career as a U.S. senator, Joe Biden has sat through his share of lengthy speeches. But sitting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden seemed a bit out of practice. During a meeting with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Biden at turns smirked, grimaced, fidgeted, and took notes as the Mexican president launched into remarks that went on for more than half an hour.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy