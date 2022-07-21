ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CIA Chief William Burns Says Vladimir Putin Is 'Entirely Too Healthy'

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1FnC_0gnicvvl00
CIA Director William Burns speaks at the agency's 75th anniversary in Langley, Virginia, on July 8, 2022.

CIA Director William J. Burns on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in poor physical condition, calling him “entirely too healthy.”

“There are lots of rumors about President Putin’s health and as far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” Burns told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell in an interview in Colorado as part of the Aspen Security Forum.

“It’s not a formal intelligence judgment,” Burns added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday also said Putin feels “fine” and is in “good health,” according to CNN. Assertions to the contrary are “nothing but hoaxes,” Peskov added.

Putin’s reality-defying statements, disappearances from public view or even slight stumbles in public often set off speculation about his health.

Burns explained Putin’s style of decision-making.

“His views have hardened, in my experience over the years, but he’s got his own way of looking at reality,” Burns said. “And as we, you know, could see in the first stages of this war, it was based on some profoundly flawed assumptions and some real illusions, especially about Ukraine and the will to resist in Ukraine, which he’s helped to create in many ways by aggression now over a period of at least the eight years since 2014.”

Putin this week visited Iran in only his second international trip the Ukraine invasion. The Russian leader earned the support of Tehran, according to The Associated Press. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Russia would have faced an attack by NATO if it hadn’t attacked Ukraine — a claim that echoes a Putin pretext to justify the invasion.

Asked if Iran’s missile and drone system should be a concern to the U.S. and its allies, Burns said it’s “certainly an increasingly significant threat.”

“They have the biggest arsenal of missiles of anyone in the Middle East right now,” Burns said. “And you know, it’s a mark of the development of their armed drone system that you have the Russians now trying to acquire some as well.”

The White House said earlier this month that Russians have visited an airfield in Iran twice looking at drones to use in their war against Ukraine, according to AP.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 25 (Reuters) - Russia brushed aside Western and Ukrainian alarm that a missile strike by its forces on Ukraine's port of Odesa could derail a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Andrea Mitchell
BBC

China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ukraine War#Iran#Russian#Nbc#The Aspen Security Forum#Sky News Lrb Skynews#Kremlin#Cnn
HuffPost

Rep. Jamie Raskin 'Impatient' With Slow Pace Of DOJ Jan. 6 Investigation

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he was “impatient” with the slow pace of the Department of Justice and its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Maryland Democrat voiced his concerns during an interview Friday with SiriusXM, per The Hill. His statement came one day after the House select committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s irresponsible inaction during the insurrection, concluded its final hearing of the summer.
MARYLAND STATE
HuffPost

Joe Biden Should Be Worried About Gavin Newsom

I am immediately filled with dread when I think about the prospect of another presidential election being a contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but I can understand why the current commander in chief holds more of a keen interest since it’s his best chance of remaining president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Russia
HuffPost

Steve Bannon's Contempt Conviction Hailed By Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Committee leaders called the verdict “a victory for the rule of law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Treasury condemned for halting all ‘non-essential’ overseas aid spending because of cuts

All but “essential” UK overseas aid spending has been halted in an unprecedented Treasury move which a senior Conservative MP is warning will “cost lives”.Aid organisations and politicians have condemned the crackdown – sparked by the cut to allocating only 0.5 per cent of GDP and the growing cost of relief work in Ukraine.Departments have been told to suspend “non-essential aid spending” until Boris Johnson’s replacement as prime minister is in post, because the lower cap is about to be breachedSam Nadel, head of government relations at Oxfam, warned that help for Ukraine “cannot come at the expense of responding...
U.K.
HuffPost

HuffPost

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy