Ocean County Man Indicted In Beating Death Of 6-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor

Corey Micciolo was apparently killed by his father, Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son, authorities said.

Christopher Gregor, of Monroe Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on a murder charge in connection with the death on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, authorities said.

The mother had said she tried to protect her son against her husband. She identified the child as Corey Micciolo.

Gregor was also indicted on a child endangerment charge, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On April 3, 2021, a post-mortem examination was performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, and it was determined that the boy sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma.

In the course of investigating the child’s death, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad, and Barnegat Township Police Department, discovered evidence that revealed that Gregor had committed acts of abuse against the child in Barnegat Township on March 20, 2021.

On March 9, 2022, Gregor was taken into custody by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Sea Bright Police Department, and Barnegat Township Police Department.

Gregor has been held in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his apprehension.

