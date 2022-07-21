19 Actors Who Were Horribly Miscast Considering Their Age And 20 That Were Just Right

Related
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Russell Join Live-Action MonsterVerse Series on Apple+
It's a family affair for Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and the MonsterVerse!. The father-son duo has been cast in a new AppleTV+ series inside the same cinematic universe that Godzilla and Titans occupy, according to Deadline. The Wrap reports that although the Russells' roles have not yet been revealed, the...
You Won't Believe How Much Older Most Of The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Compared To Their Characters
Time flies in the real world a little faster than it does in Hawkins.
Charlie Hunnam Called Dropping Out of ‘Fifty Shades’ the ‘Worst Professional Experience of My Life’
Charlie Hunnam may be best known for playing Jax Teller on ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ but he was also almost Christian Grey in the ’Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - July 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady
Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL・
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Entertainment Times
Tom Cruise Allegedly Dumped By Hayley Atwell After He Tried To Pursue Her Again
Tom Cruise was allegedly dumped by his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell for the second time in a row. In its July 4 issue, Globe claimed that Cruise has been unlucky in love ever since his divorce from Katie Holmes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Jackson convinced the 'Men in Black II' director to avoid making him an alien so that he could wear the famous black suit
Michael Jackson made a cameo in "Men in Black II." Director Barry Sonnenfeld said he originally wanted Jackson to play an alien, but the King of Pop refused. "He said, 'No, I want to wear the 'Men in Black' suit,'" Sonnenfeld recalled to Insider. When "Men in Black" came out...
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Bradley Cooper Transforms With Gray Hair, Wrinkles On Set Amid Backlash
The actor is still moving forward with the role of Leonard Bernstein despite complaints the portrayal is anti-Semitic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
"Shutting Up Is Free": Jamie Lee Curtis Is Facing Backlash For Her Recent Comments About Ana de Armas
"I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman."
ComicBook
Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role
Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents
Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
BuzzFeed
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0