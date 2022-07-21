ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

19 Actors Who Were Horribly Miscast Considering Their Age And 20 That Were Just Right

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPUvB_0gnibeCr00

Note: The actors' birthdays/ages were sourced from IMDb and Wikipedia unless otherwise linked, so take these with a grain of salt!

1. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was 12 when he first started filming as Mike for Stranger Things . His character was also supposed to be 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSr1I_0gnibeCr00
Netflix

2. Euphoria star Alexa Demie is reportedly 31 . Her character is now 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5A4p_0gnibeCr00
HBO

3. Dylan Sprayberry was 15 when he started filming for Teen Wolf. His character, Liam, was a freshman transfer, and though his age was never stated, 15 would be the right age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v58g2_0gnibeCr00
MTV

4. Shirley Henderson, who played Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films, was 37 when she first appeared in the films. Her character died and became a ghost at age 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QopKL_0gnibeCr00
Warner Bros.

5. Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen was 14 when she began playing 14-year-old Jenny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1UKs_0gnibeCr00
The CW

6. Hannah Montana star Jason Earles was 29 when the show began airing. He played Miley's 16-year-old brother Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOUjF_0gnibeCr00
Disney Channel

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg was 14 when she was first introduced as Buffy's 14-year-old sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Rxx_0gnibeCr00
The WB

8. Gloria Stuart was 86 when she filmed her role as 100-year-old Rose in Titanic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZtMC_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox

9. Molly Ringwald was the age of her character — 16 — in The Breakfast Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9HpB_0gnibeCr00
Universal Pictures

10. Anthony Michael Hall turned 16 during filming for the same film. His character was also around 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLwNy_0gnibeCr00
Universal Pictures

11. Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet was 28 when he first began filming as high school junior Paxton (so around age 16 or 17).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pkw4M_0gnibeCr00
Netflix

12. Kaya Scodelario was 14 when the first season of Skins aired. Her character, Effy, was also around 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcLBV_0gnibeCr00
E4

13. Hannah Murray was 17 when Skins began airing. Her character was also around 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8dW0_0gnibeCr00
E4

14. Ditto for Nicholas Hoult, who played Tony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpQ9J_0gnibeCr00
E4

15. Bianca Lawson was 30 when she shot the pilot for Pretty Little Liars, playing 16-year-old Maya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8JM9_0gnibeCr00
Freeform

16. And Cody Christian was 14 when the pilot was shot, playing 14-year-old Mike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEQJf_0gnibeCr00
Freeform

17. Stockard Channing was infamously 33 when she played 17-year-old Rizzo in Grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTWQh_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures

18. And Michael Tucci was 31 when he played 18-year-old Sonny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAsMu_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures

19. Dawson's Creek star Michelle Williams was 16 when the show began filming. She played 16-year-old Jen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbBsF_0gnibeCr00
The WB

20. This one's a little convoluted, as the timelines of Mamma Mia! make no sense — but Donna can't have been more than 43 in the film. Meryl Streep was 58 while filming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xd7O_0gnibeCr00

Donna had her flings in 1979, right out of college — so around age 22. She would've had Sophie by 23. Sophie is 20 in Mamma Mia!, so Donna has to be around 43.

Universal Pictures

21. Julia Stiles was 18 when 10 Things I Hate About You was released, and 17 during filming — her character Kat, a high school senior, would've been around 17 or 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SijZN_0gnibeCr00
Buena Vista Pictures

22. Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily on Sex Education, was around 27 during filming for the first season. Her character was around 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o69SV_0gnibeCr00
Netflix

23. When Kristen Stewart started filming Twilight, playing 17-year-old Bella, she was 17. She turned 18 while shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpAmA_0gnibeCr00
Summit Entertainment

24. Ser'Darius Blain was 29 when he played Fridge in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. As a high schooler, Fridge would've been, at oldest, 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rpshn_0gnibeCr00
Sony Pictures Releasing

25. Morgan Turner was 17 when she filmed her role as Martha in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Considering two years later she was in college, the character was probably 16 or 17 in the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqUS8_0gnibeCr00
Sony Pictures Releasing

26. Michael Steger was 28 when 90210 premiered. His character, Navid, was a sophomore, so he would've been around 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkAPW_0gnibeCr00
The CW

27. Trevor Donovan was cast to play Teddy (a high school junior) in Season 2 at age 30. His character would've been around 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hmy3P_0gnibeCr00
The CW

28. Grant Feely, who played 10-year-old Luke in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi , is 10 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KubPm_0gnibeCr00

So is Vivien Lyra Blair, who played 10-year-old Leia, but she was 9 when the series was released, unlike Feely.

Disney+ /Lucasfilm

29. Harry Shum Jr. was 27 when his first episode of Glee aired. His character was a sophomore — so likely around 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDiHp_0gnibeCr00
Fox

30. Blake Cooper was 12 when The Maze Runner came out. His character, Chuck, was supposed to be 12 or 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vy20h_0gnibeCr00
20th Century Fox Netherlands

31. Stacey Dash was 27 when she filmed her role as Dionne in Clueless . Her character was around 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHL6L_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures

32. Mia Sara was 18 when she played 17 or 18-year-old Sloane in Ferris Bueller's Day Off .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imJAw_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures

33. Alan Ruck was 29 when he played 17 or 18-year-old Cameron in the same film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpkO9_0gnibeCr00
Paramount Pictures

34. Kirsten Dunst was 18 when Bring It On was released (and likely 17 during filming, though I can't find the filming dates). Her character, a high school senior, was about 17 or 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkX0Y_0gnibeCr00
Universal Pictures / Buena Vista International

35. Timothy Granaderos Jr. was 29 when he filmed Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. His character, Montgomery, was around 17 or 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDmxE_0gnibeCr00
Netflix

36. Amandla Stenberg was 12 when they filmed their role as 12-year-old Rue in The Hunger Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273Xho_0gnibeCr00
Lionsgate

37. Ross Butler was 28 when he filmed To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. His character, Trevor, was about 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvtrG_0gnibeCr00

Trevor grew up with Peter, who was around 16 or 17 in the second film, so Trevor's age was probably similar.

Netflix

38. Lachlan Watson was 16 when filming for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina began. Their character, Theo, was likely around 16 (as Sabrina turned 16 in the first episode).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg0qy_0gnibeCr00
Netflix

39. And finally, Keiko Agena was 27 when the first episode of Gilmore Girls aired. Her character, Lane, was 15 or 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTJDO_0gnibeCr00
The WB

Which surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Agena
Person
Blake Cooper
Person
Taylor Momsen
Person
Miley
Person
Stockard Channing
Person
Kaya Scodelario
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Nicholas Hoult
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Hbo#Mtv#Universal Pictures 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy