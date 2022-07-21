ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Ferriday man arrested, allegedly possessed over 6 pounds of narcotics, firearms

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in Ferriday, La. Authorities searched a residence on the 200 block of Kyle Road where they discovered over six pounds of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, and numerous firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKLms_0gnibXye00
Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, they arrested 39-year-old Demarker Neal and he was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors.

