Miamisburg, OH

Woman pulled from Great Miami River near Miamisburg last week has been identified

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
MIAMISBURG — MetroParks Rangers have identified the body of a woman who was pulled from the Great Miami River near Rice Field last week.

>>MetroParks rangers seek public's help identifying woman pulled from Great Miami River this week

Triena Wolford, 40, was identified as the woman pulled from the river July 13, Mark Hess, MetroParks Chief of Public Safety said in a media release Thursday. Wolford was originally a Dayton resident but had moved to Minneapolis.

She had returned to the Dayton area in May of 2022 and was living at an area shelter or was homeless, Hess said. Family members were last in contact with her June 25 and was last seen at the shelter July 6.

>>Woman's body discovered by rowing team in Great Miami River near Miamisburg; Police investigating

The identification was made by Wolford’s sister after learning of the investigation and contacting the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Hess said.

No obvious signs of trauma have been found and it remains unclear how Wolford entered the water, Hess said. Her official cause of death has not been determined and is awaiting a full toxicology report by the coroner’s office which is expected to take between six and eight weeks, Hess previously told News Center 7.

Wolford was identified as the person pulled from the river about a week after rangers sent a request to the public seeking help in identifying her.

Her body was found by a youth rowing team near Rice Field around 10:50 a.m. last Wednesday when a 911 caller reported the discovery.

“I’m at Rice Field, I’m with the rowing team in Miamisburg and there’s a body floating in the river,” the caller said in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

MetroParks Rangers are continuing their investigation and are continuing to work with the coroner’s office, Hess said.

Additional details were not released.

Rowing team discovers body floating in Great Miami River

