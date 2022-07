The New York Yankees are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. According to Jack Curry of YES Network, the American League East team "reached out to express interest in" a potential trade. The move put the ball in Washington's court as it decides what would be an acceptable trade package for a 23-year-old under team control through the 2024 campaign.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO