High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ripley, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Ravenswood, Clendenin, Sandyville, Kenna, Amma, Mount Alto, Statts Mills, Harmony, Tariff, Given, Kentuck, Walton, Cottageville, Left Hand, Evans, Looneyville, Leroy and Fairplain. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 14 and 30. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 125 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO