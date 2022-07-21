ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

By Alyssa Hannahs
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High winds damaged the construction site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com crews put up trusses Wednesday along with temporary braces, but a...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Storms knock down tree in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gusty winds and strong storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, a tree is down across 5th Avenue in Huntington. It happened just before 3:00 at 11th Street. The fire department is on-scene working on clean-up. At this time, one lane of traffic...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. deputies chase man through two WV counties on Thurs.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led deputies through Boone County and into Kanawha County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple violations. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled through Boone County and into Kanawha County.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Heat advisory in effect for portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat index values are expected to reach triple digits Sunday in portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area. A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. The National Weather Service announced a heat advisory is in effect from...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman hit by train identified

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Carrie Lee Adkins, 30, of Paint Creek, WV. ORIGINAL: A woman died when she was hit by a train Sunday morning according to Kanawha County Deputies. Deputies said the woman was walking on the train tracks in Pratt W.Va....
PRATT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cabell County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Ona, WV
Cabell County, WV
Government
wchstv.com

One dead in Kanawha County following single-vehicle rollover crash

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person has died following a single-vehicle wreck in Sissonville that occurred early Saturday morning. James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville was killed after crashing into a creek in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Constant road flooding leads to frustration

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People who travel and work along Merrick Creek Road continue to grow frustrated with state agencies as they say the road floods almost every time it rains. Jacqueline Chevalier, the owner of Merritts Creek Veterinary Center, says this has been a problem since 2009. She...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Tri-State, heat advisory canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for multiple counties across the Tri-State. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a thunderstorm warning in Kanawha County until 4:15 p.m. A strong thunderstorm will impact northern Kanawha County, including the cities and towns of Kanawha River, Nitro, Cross Lanes, Pinch and Sissonville. According to the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit

JACKSON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department are in pursuit of a suspect on foot as of 8:30 p.m. According to an alert from dispatchers, officers are in the area of Mill Street and Logan Street. The subject is described as a male...
JACKSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Site#Cabell County Sheriff#Wsaz
WOWK 13 News

Two-vehicle crash reported in Tornado

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has been reported in the 5,000 block of Coal River Road in Tornado. Lincoln County dispatchers say happened around 8:12 p.m. They say injuries are being reported. The West Virginia State Police is on its way to the scene, and Lincoln and Kanawha EMS, as well as Alum […]
TORNADO, WV
Metro News

Man dead in Kanawha County wreck

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, lost control of his vehicle in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies said Wilson...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Motorcycle crash closes portion of Route 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers. Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m. No word on the condition of...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ashton, West Virginia motorcycle crash

UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
ASHTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ripley, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Ravenswood, Clendenin, Sandyville, Kenna, Amma, Mount Alto, Statts Mills, Harmony, Tariff, Given, Kentuck, Walton, Cottageville, Left Hand, Evans, Looneyville, Leroy and Fairplain. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 14 and 30. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 125 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit involving law enforcement, according to the Milton Police Department. Jessica Beall, 32, of Ashford, West Virginia faces felony fleeing, child neglect, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint charges. Officials say Beall was stopped on...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Verizon outage reported across region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Verizon outage has been reported throughout the Tri-State region Sunday afternoon. According to customer service, an outage began in Ohio and spreads to the West Virginia and Kentucky border. In a statement provided to WSAZ, Verizon says:. “A third-party fiber cut is causing service interruption...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old dies in Scioto County crash

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died after a crash overnight Sunday in Minford in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Joshua Alley was driving a Nissan on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road at 3:45 a.m. with a 20-year-old passenger when he drove off the roadway […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two minors hospitalized after Huntington shooting Friday

UPDATE (July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.): The Huntington Police Department is investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Friday at Rotary Park. According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call at Rotary Park at 9:09 p.m. At the scene, they found two minors were shot, one several times. Cabell County EMS took both victims to […]
wchsnetwork.com

More than 3 dozen defendants indicted by Kanawha County grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday. Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge. Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy