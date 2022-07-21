ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Applications Now Being Accepted for Metro Citizen’s Police Academy

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — Five local police departments are teaming up once again for the Metro Citizens Police Academy. The Police Departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park are accepting applications for the once a week, eight week course offered to citizens and members of local civic and...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 1

willmarradio.com

Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WILLMAR, MN
DL-Online

UPDATED: Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision near New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London. Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, was killed in a collision between her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Lohse, 18, of Willmar. The Chevrolet was traveling north, and the GMC was traveling south when they collided, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
NEW LONDON, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota law enforcement to receive training this fall on how spot labor trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Demolition of Former St. Cloud City Hall Starts Monday

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud city hall building is coming down next week. The building has stood on the corner of Highway 23/Division Street and 4th Avenue South for the last 98 years, but, Mayor Dave Kleis says all good things must come to an end. “It’s kind of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kroxam.com

THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN’S AFFAIRS AND POLK COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE CENTER IS OFFERING POST-9/11 VETERAN SERVICE BONUSES TO ELIGIBLE VETERANS

The 2022 Polk County Veteran’s Service Center and the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs (MDVA) are now offering a post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus to eligible Veterans that are currently serving service members or a part of Veterans’ beneficiaries. The service bonus comes in three award levels and is available until the end of June 2024 or until the funds have been exhausted, with the payments being processed on the week of July 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 18, 2022. July 11th: Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree-controlled substance; Kyle Francis Donlan, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct; Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 31 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Roberto Manriquez Tapia, 34 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Jake Steven Mattson, 26 of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - obstruct legal process; Tyler Dennis McCracken, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Michael Craig Olchefski, 46 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault; Logan David Slack, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Fotini Anest West, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Trenton Roy Woller, 19 of Plymouth was arrested in Rockford - charge of domestic assault.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
WJON

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Driver Takes 3rd Place in Bus Roadeo Competition

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud bus driver is among the best in his profession after taking third place in Minnesota’s Bus Roadeo. Metro Bus’s Pete Mugg (Left in Photo) finished in third place in the large bus competition held July 16th in Austin, MN. According to Metro Bus, Mugg is a dedicated driver who has been on the job for more than 40 years. He was also named Minnesota’s top driver in 2019.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

State Patrol: Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that took the life of a woman from Willmar and injured another man. Troopers say 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga was headed north on Highway 71 when a GMC Sierra driven by 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar hit her Chevy Malibu around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Also in her car was 31-year-old Sergio Vicente Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Troopers say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 1.19 million Minnesotans have applied to receive Frontline Worker Pay from the state, and now, state officials will be busy verifying and approving each application. If you applied for the money, you’ll either get an email saying your application was approved or denied....
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in April.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Festival dedicated to memory of Andy Loso

A loving husband and father, a dedicated firefighter, a Model-T hobbyist, a passionate city and church volunteer, a deadpan humorist. Those are just some of the phrases used to describe the late Andy L. Loso of St. Joseph, to whom the St. Joseph Fourth of July Festival was dedicated. Praises for Loso were given from the stage of the Joetown Rocks concert the evening of July 3.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
knsiradio.com

FFA Marking Its 75th Anniversary at the Minnesota State Fair

(KNSI) – The FFA is celebrating 75 years at the Minnesota State Fair!. To commemorate, the group is hosting three different programs at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. On Friday, September 2nd, FFA takes over Judson Avenue near the Swine Barn at 7:00. The next evening at 6:00, FFA Legends from 1948 to Today will be held at the Christensen Farms Stage. It all wraps up early on Labor Day with the awards show in Compeer Arena.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
kvsc.org

You Voted! There’s a New Name for the Bike Route from St. Cloud to Moorhead

We have a winner! The bike route from St. Cloud to Moorhead has a new name. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the name of Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route, and it is “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route.”. “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34 percent of the 3,655...
Bring Me The News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
DELANO, MN

