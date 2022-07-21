Applications Now Being Accepted for Metro Citizen’s Police Academy

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 18, 2022. July 11th: Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree-controlled substance; Kyle Francis Donlan, 32 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville - Wright Co. warrant - disorderly conduct; Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault; Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 31 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Peter Francis Johnson, 36 of Cannon Falls was arrested in Otsego - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Roberto Manriquez Tapia, 34 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Jake Steven Mattson, 26 of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - obstruct legal process; Tyler Dennis McCracken, 27 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Michael Craig Olchefski, 46 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault; Logan David Slack, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Fotini Anest West, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Trenton Roy Woller, 19 of Plymouth was arrested in Rockford - charge of domestic assault.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO