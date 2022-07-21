ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

Man seen dancing naked with handgun on Michigan highway

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Drivers got an eye full while driving past mile marker 187 on southbound US-131 on Tuesday, authorities said. A 46-year-old man from Rapid City was seen...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 59

Carol Albertson
3d ago

This time it worked out, for all concerned..Our men and women of the Blue..never know what to expect. God always be with them and keep them safe

Reply(1)
21
Josh S
3d ago

hows a poor cop suppose to respond to that? If it were on my property u know what id do.... horrible place the mental health care is now.

Reply(1)
9
Roe, Roe, Roe Your Boat
3d ago

The story is a little bit shy on details. Was he dancing to Funky Town, or Tequila? Inquiring minds want to know....

Reply(1)
14
Related
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were found unconsious Friday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, a bar in Holt. Police say all three were in various stages of cardiac arrest. Friday evening the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was called to Rocky’s Roadhouse on multiple reports of people unconsious and not breathing. When emergency responders from the ICSO, the Lansing Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive and suffering from apparent heart failure.
HOLT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cadillac, MI
Wexford County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wexford County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater Township, MI
WLNS

Officials rescue three unconscious people in restaurant

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday. At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing. Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

6 people rescued from Pere Marquette River during thunderstorm

LUDINGTON, MI - Six people were rescued from the Pere Marquette River during a thunderstorm Saturday night, officials said. An initial report came in around 9:47 p.m. that indicated five victims were stuck on the river just as a thunderstorm was about to hit, according to a Facebook post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Several fire and police departments were called to the area of Indian Bridge over the river in Custer Township for the incident.
MASON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mi#The Michigan State Police#Msp#Munson Hospital Cadillac#U P
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police K9 finds missing woman in 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan

CUSTER, MI – A missing 58-year-old woman was found by a police K9 after she fell down a 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan recently, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office believes the Custer woman was injured and stuck in the ravine for up to 24 hours before she was found by rescuers, police said. It took about 10 minutes of tracking for K9 Diego to locate her.
CUSTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 critically injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI -- A small aircraft crashed Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff from Ray Community Airport. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the three people on board were each injured in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All three people involved were...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in road rage incident near U.S. 131

MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies have identified and arrested a suspect in a road rage incident near U.S. 131 that ended in gunfire Tuesday. According to a news release by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Brien Scott Velting, 55, of Cedar Springs, was arraigned Thursday, July 21, in the 77th District Court on charges of: Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, (2) counts of Felony Firearm, and Weapons-Carrying Concealed.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man, 30, dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 30-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash in Cheboygan County on Wednesday, July 20, police said. Tim Gray Jr., 30, of Cheboygan, was traveling northbound on Wing Road in a 2004 GMX Yukon XL when the vehicle was hit by a 2022 Mazda CX5 that was traveling westbound on Indian Trail Road and ran a stop sign, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Mazda was driven by a 38-year-old man from Austin, Texas.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
iHeartRadio

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

MLive

46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy