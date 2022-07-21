Man seen dancing naked with handgun on Michigan highway

LUDINGTON, MI - Six people were rescued from the Pere Marquette River during a thunderstorm Saturday night, officials said. An initial report came in around 9:47 p.m. that indicated five victims were stuck on the river just as a thunderstorm was about to hit, according to a Facebook post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Several fire and police departments were called to the area of Indian Bridge over the river in Custer Township for the incident.

