Neil Patrick Harris unveils magical new arm tattoo

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 3 days ago
Neil Patrick Harris shows off a new magical tattoo on his upper arm. WireImage; nph/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris has something up his sleeve.

The “How I Met Your Mother” actor showed off his new arm tattoo on Instagram, which nods to his love of magic with a rabbit holding a playing card inside a hat.

“I got some ink. Wanted a second tattoo for a while, and thought London was the ideal place to get a proper magician’s top hat,” Harris, 49, wrote.

“Stunning Tatoo [sic]. Now I want to see that bunny do a trick right on your shoulder. That would be fire,” one person commented on the post.

It’s unclear why NPH chose the three of hearts card for the rabbit to hold, though some fans speculated that it could be a tribute to the star’s husband, David Burtka, and their 11-year-old twin children, Harper and Gideon, as the three people who hold his heart.

Smoke surrounds the white rabbit, which holds a special card while sitting in a magician’s top hat.

The host is a longtime lover of magic, showcasing his skills as Barney in “HIMYM.” He even once served as the President of the Board of Directors of Hollywood’s Magic Castle, which is a prestigious organization for illusionists, and wrote a book called “The Magic Misfits”

“I love magic because it provides an opportunity to do something that people feel is otherworldly, something that they don’t normally see, or can’t normally figure out in their own life,” he told Parade in 2021.

This is the actor’s second tattoo.

Harris has just one other tattoo: the outline of Count Olaf’s eye on his ankle, which he got to celebrate the second season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” in which he plays the creepy character.

