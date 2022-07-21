ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jill Biden says president ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 3 days ago

First lady Jill Biden said President Biden is “doing fine” after testing positive for coronavirus .

“My husband tested positive for COVID. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine. He’s feeling good. I tested negative this morning,” she told reporters before touring a public school during a visit to Detroit.

She said she would continue with her schedule.

“I am, according to CDC guidelines, I am keeping masked and so I’d like to go in and see the program here,” Jill Biden said.

Her comments came a little more than a half-hour after the White House announced that the president, 79, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication used to treat the coronavirus.

First lady Jill Biden said President Biden is “doing fine.”
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the White House said in a statement.

CONGRESS & COURTS
New York City, NY
