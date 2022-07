Netherlands coach Mark Parsons is hoping that his previous experience of managing difficult moments will help his team continue to overcome setbacks at Euro 2022. The Dutch face France in the last of the quarter-finals on Saturday evening, but have seen Lieke Martens forced to withdraw from the tournament because of injury since the end of the group stage. She joins Sari van Veenendaal, who had to come off 20 minutes into the first game.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO