Julianne Moore’s beauty advice to her daughter: ‘Don’t destroy your eyebrows’

Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, star in a new Hourglass Cosmetics campaign and the actress shared one of her biggest beauty lessons. Marc Seliger/Hourglass

There’s one beauty lesson that Julianne Moore has browbeaten into her daughter.

The 61-year-old actress and her lookalike daughter, Liv Freundlich, 20, have joined together for a new Hourglass Cosmetics campaign, and Moore revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that her biggest beauty regret was ruining her eyebrows.

When asked if there was any beauty advice she’s passed down to her daughter, the Academy Award winner shared that she over-did it with the tweezing during the earlier days of her career.

“The one thing I always say is do not touch her eyebrows,” she said. “Don’t destroy your eyebrows like I did, and countless other women that I know.”

“Liv has appreciation for makeup and fashion,” Moore said of her daughter. “She doesn’t overdo it. She really wants to play up what she has and to not obliterate it.”

The “We Glow” campaign for Hourglass Cosmetics’ Ambient Soft Glow Foundation focuses on five mothers and daughters, including Moore and Freundlich — and the “30 Rock” star said it was “inspired by being awake and how we light up when we’re with someone that we care about and love.”

Moore said her daughter “has never shot anything like this,” adding, “but she nailed it, and we both really encouraged each other.”

Praising the subtleness of Hourglass’ foundation, the “Still Alice” actress said, “That idea that you still want to see a person under all the makeup is one thing I’ll pass on to my daughter.”

The mother/daughter duo cheered on the Knicks during a 2016 game.

So what’s in her makeup bag? “I like an eyebrow pencil because, you know, I ruined my eyebrows decades ago like I said,” Moore shared, recommending the Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil ($37).

When it comes to lips, the “As the World Turns” veteran said the brand’s Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($35) is “really emollient, has a really pretty color that’s not overwhelming, and goes with everything.”

The actress said her daughter “takes everything from my beauty stuff. I can never find face wash, makeup remover, cotton pads, mascara—it all migrates to her bathroom when she’s home.”

Sharing one of the makeup tricks she learned on set, Moore advised readers “to mimic your face’s natural emotions when putting on makeup.”

“Like with blush, for example, we smile when applying blush,” she said. “If you are ever curious about where to put makeup on your face, think about where our face naturally moves.”

As for her gorgeous red hair, “The End of the Affair” star said she relies on hairstylist Vickie Vidov in the West Village to keep her color looking fresh.

“You know what’s crazy? She’s really tall,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar. “When we looked at the photographs, especially the way she’s positioned, she looks so much taller than me.”

“We recently switched to a semipermanent dye,” she revealed. “Since I am a natural redhead, I love that this new color fades out naturally, so there’s no demarcation. I always want to maintain my real color, without it looking fake, as it can with hair dye.”

On the topic of getting older, the Academy Award winner — who recently said the term ‘aging gracefully’ is “totally sexist” — mused that as the years go on, “people develop, your relationships change, and some relationships deepen. That’s actually the beauty of aging—that you get to experience all of this.”