Kathy Hilton apologized to Kyle Richards after feud: ‘We’re great’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Kathy Hilton said she and Kyle Richards are “great” after a tough season of filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Getty Images for Kathy Hilton

It’s all hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards again.

“We’re great,” Hilton told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday of her current relationship with her half-sister, with whom she has feuded on and off for years.

Hilton, 63, did not reveal what exactly went down between her and Richards, 53, this time, but the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer released in April teased that they had a tough season.

“I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Richards asked Hilton through tears in an emotional conversation, which has yet to air on Season 12.

Hilton admitted to “ET” that she “said some things out of frustration” and “some things that I should not have said.”

However, she shared, “I did apologize to Kyle.”


Hilton shared that she apologized to Richards.

The reality stars may be on good terms now, but Richards confirmed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in May that they had not been speaking to each other due to a “rough patch” they hit while filming.

They ultimately reconnected after a death of a close friend brought them back together.


The half-sisters have faced many challenges in their relationship over the years.

Hilton also clarified Wednesday that she and her other half-sister, Kim Richards, who starred on the early seasons of “RHOBH,” have “never had a problem.”

The three sisters have notoriously had their shares of ups and downs — including Kim, 57, and Hilton not speaking to Kyle for years.


In May, Richards confirmed that she and Hilton were on speaking terms again.

In 2015, Kyle developed a scripted series called “American Woman,” which was loosely based on their late mother Kathleen Richards’ life. Kim and Hilton boycotted the show — and their relationship with Kyle.

“I really thought we would never get in an argument again,” Kyle told Page Six in May. “We didn’t talk for so long, [and] it was so painful for us and our children, and I was like, we would never put ourselves in that position again.”


“It’s so complicated and complex,” Richards previously told Page Six.

Kyle also teased that fans will see their “complicated and complex” relationship play out on the latest season of “RHOBH.”

“I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood,” she told us. “I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

