Gadsden, AL

Massive Water Leak on Ayers Campus Leads to REMOTE LEARNING at That Location TODAY (Thursday, July 21st)

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Due to a massive water leak on the Ayers Campus of...

weisradio.com

southerntorch.com

Bears are Here to Stay

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Hannah Leeper, a research assistant from Auburn University and represenetaives of the National Park Service were at the meeting to discuss bear population in DeKalb County. “Bears...
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama State Department of Education released third-grade reading proficiency scores

JEFFERSON & ST. CLAIR COUNTIES — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released third-grade reading proficiency scores at the school level two weeks ago. The release of scores comes as schools prepare for the implementation of the Literacy Act, which, after delays by the Alabama legislature, will be in full force for the 2023-24 school year. The Literacy Act, passed in 2019, calls for third graders not reading at grade level to be retained to receive additional instruction and support.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Gadsden, AL
Education
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Education
weisradio.com

Centre Fire Department Responds to Trucks/Camper Blaze at County Road 63 Location

According to information from the Centre Fire Department – overnight Saturday they responded to a report of an 18-wheeler being on fire on County Road 63. However, upon arrival, they discovered that it was actually a case of two trucks being on fire. Centre immediately contacted the Cedar Bluff Fire Department for assistance with water supply; unfortunately, both vehicles were already fully involved and were deemed a complete loss. A camper was also damaged by the fire.
CENTRE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Waiting is the hardest part – Sen. Garlan Gudger, Cullman County Commission make case for additional manpower at Cullman Driver License Examiners Office

CULLMAN, Ala. – The dread that fills the hearts of most residents as they trudge down the stairwell to the Driver License Examiners Office in the Cullman County Courthouse basement is well known. Most people have stories of the often hours spent in line waiting their turn for assistance from one of the only two full-time staff members. While the employees perform their duties professionally and as efficiently as possible, it is clear they need help.  On Thursday, local officials representing concerned citizens of Cullman introduced Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Driver License Division representatives to the melee and tedium that...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries.
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Tonight at 6:30: WVTM 13 investigates Trinity CME Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Respond to Report of Horse Neglect

Anniston, AL – Chief Nick Bowles of the Anniston Police Department shared via their facebook page that they were made aware of a possible situation on Eulaton Rd involving the neglect of a number of horses. A patrol supervisor and Chief Nick Bowles visited the site this morning. The boarded and resident horses are being taken care of while the owner is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Chief Bowles personally met with the caretakers and he is, “Confident that they will continue to care for all of the horses….they are doing so at their own expense, no less.” He also went on to state that there was not an obvious need to remove any horses for health reasons today. On Monday, they will be able to evaluate and remove any animals if deemed necessary and legal. They will also fully explore any criminal charges for the owner of the property if warranted. Chief Bowles wanted to publicly, “Express my gratitude for the family that has been feeding, watering, and cleaning after the entire group of horses when it was not their responsibility.”
ANNISTON, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Utilities customers met with shocking price hike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing rate shock on their latest bill as the global energy crisis drives up prices, forcing families to make key financial decisions. The increase has become an issue for the Davis family in New Market. With three small children, they say...
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

CSAF Food Box Giveaway Set for Saturday (July 23rd) Starting at 9:00am

The Child & Senior Advocacy Foundation in Centre, will be hosting another “Food Box Giveaway” this Saturday (July 23rd) beginning at 9:00am. They will distribute 200 Food Boxes on a first come, first served basis. The location is 1470-C West Main Street in Centre behind the Gridiron Restaurant.
CENTRE, AL
FOX8 News

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
PINSON, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Update On Dangerous Man In Jackson County

In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being […]. In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being circulated for Jackson County about a dangerous man attacking single women.Although it was printed as “a Facebook post,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, the information is false. To…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page.
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL

