Some East Tennessee rivers rise nearly two feet after heavy rain

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — River gauges monitored by the National Weather Service tell the story of overnight rainfall amounts in Powell and Clinton areas.

Nearly six inches of rain fell in that area during the past 24 hours, the majority of which fell after 9 p.m., according to data from the WATE 6 Storm Team. The area remains under a flash food warning until 2:30 p.m. today.

While none of the seven gauges in the Clinch River, Beaver Creek or Bullrun Creek are in flood stage, all but one is measuring “flood category not defined.”

A gauge at Beaver Creek near Halls Crossroads is not functional, according to NWS data. This gauge is located near Dry Gap Pike area.

Clinch River

Clinch River near Clinton

9 p.m. the river was at 93.9 feet. By 6:30 a.m., the river had increased at this location to 95.47 feet, a nearly 2-foot rise in water level.

This gauge measures the river level at the Clinch Avenue bridge near downtown Clinton.

Clinch River above Melton Hill Dam

The Clinch River, just upriver from the Melton Hill Dam, was at 793.94 feet around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when the rainfall arrived. By 9 a.m., this gauge recorded a water level of 795.44 feet — a 1.5-foot increase in the river level.

This gauge measures water levels near swimming area at Melton Hill Dam park where Roane County and Loudon County meet.

Screengrabs of NWS Morristown river gauge charts

Bullrun Creek

Bullrun Creek near Halls Crossroad

This gauge near Norris Freeway and Pedigo Road recorded a two-foot level at midnight, but by 8 a.m. the water level was at nine feet. That’s a seven-foot increase in about eight hours.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek near Powell

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Beaver Creek was at 4.96 feet. By 8:30 a.m., it had reached 15 feet.

This gauge is located near the intersection of Clinton Highway and W. Emory Road.

Beaver Creek at Solway

Downstream from the Beaver Creek/ Powell gauge is a gauge just off Solway Road near Pellissippi Parkway Between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., this gauge recorded a two-foot increase in water levels.