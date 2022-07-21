ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some East Tennessee rivers rise nearly two feet after heavy rain

By Melissa Greene
 3 days ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — River gauges monitored by the National Weather Service tell the story of overnight rainfall amounts in Powell and Clinton areas.

Nearly six inches of rain fell in that area during the past 24 hours, the majority of which fell after 9 p.m., according to data from the WATE 6 Storm Team. The area remains under a flash food warning until 2:30 p.m. today.

While none of the seven gauges in the Clinch River, Beaver Creek or Bullrun Creek are in flood stage, all but one is measuring “flood category not defined.”

A gauge at Beaver Creek near Halls Crossroads is not functional, according to NWS data. This gauge is located near Dry Gap Pike area.

Clinch River

Clinch River near Clinton

9 p.m. the river was at 93.9 feet. By 6:30 a.m., the river had increased at this location to 95.47 feet, a nearly 2-foot rise in water level.

This gauge measures the river level at the Clinch Avenue bridge near downtown Clinton.

Clinch River above Melton Hill Dam

The Clinch River, just upriver from the Melton Hill Dam, was at 793.94 feet around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when the rainfall arrived. By 9 a.m., this gauge recorded a water level of 795.44 feet — a 1.5-foot increase in the river level.

This gauge measures water levels near swimming area at Melton Hill Dam park where Roane County and Loudon County meet.

Screengrabs of NWS Morristown river gauge charts

Bullrun Creek

Bullrun Creek near Halls Crossroad

This gauge near Norris Freeway and Pedigo Road recorded a two-foot level at midnight, but by 8 a.m. the water level was at nine feet. That’s a seven-foot increase in about eight hours.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek near Powell

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Beaver Creek was at 4.96 feet. By 8:30 a.m., it had reached 15 feet.

This gauge is located near the intersection of Clinton Highway and W. Emory Road.

Beaver Creek at Solway

Downstream from the Beaver Creek/ Powell gauge is a gauge just off Solway Road near Pellissippi Parkway Between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., this gauge recorded a two-foot increase in water levels.

More rain in Greenbrier area of Smokies forces full closure

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An area of the Smokies already saturated by rain and flash flooding received several more inches of rain overnight causing landslides and damaging roads. As a result, the Greenbrier area is fully closed, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials. The area had been under a partial, weekday-only closure.
GREENBRIER, TN
Gallery: East Tennessee storms cause damage, flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath. The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Karns water rescuers aid kayaker on Beaver Creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A minor kayaker was assisted by the Karns Fire Department water rescue personnel in the Solway community Thursday. The waterway had risen due to heavy rainfall. According to the Karns Fire Department, it responded to a report of a Beaver Creek kayaker in distress at...
KARNS, TN
KISS 106

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
Road closures coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to the upcoming road construction that will effect traffic on Monday, July 25. One lane will be closed in at the intersection of Chapman Highway (State Route 71/US 441) and Pleasant Hill Road in Sevier County. TDOT...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Anderson County Fair continues after storm damage

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite sustaining damage during Wednesdays storms, Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener said the “best six days of summer” will continue. Luckily, the fair had closed before the storm hit, so everyone was gone aside from a few workers and night security. No...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
East Tennessee farmers continue to wade through inflation woes

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like other businesses, Stratton’s wholesale farming business, Stratton Farms, is feeling the pinch of the increase in cost during the rise of inflation. That didn’t stop them from continuing to host this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival, an event that has been going on...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Overnight storms cause damage at Anderson County Fair

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damage after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener. "We've never experienced anything like this," Queener...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Second rare white catfish caught in Tennessee River

A white catfish is so rare that a veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist and a long-time fishing guide had never seen one – before this spring. Now two have been caught in the Tennessee River in the past few months.
TENNESSEE STATE
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kingston man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. John Day, 75, died after his motorcycle crashed into a Jeep near Renfro's gas station at 2972 River Road in Roane County around 4:00 p.m. THP said the Jeep was...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
New app update hopes to help clean litter in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to TDOT, there’s enough litter across the state to amount to 15 pieces per person, and it costs more than $15 million a year to clean it up. Keep Knoxville Beautiful, along with the city, is trying to bring about change with an app that reports litter in the community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
