Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers Announce $1.3 Billion Downtown Arena Project

By Matt Traub
sportstravelmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers have announced plans for a downtown arena in Center City Philadelphia that would cost $1.3 billion and be finished in time for the 2031-2032 NBA season. The announcement was made Thursday morning by the team’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment. HBSE...

www.sportstravelmagazine.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA

