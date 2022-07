Sometimes it pays to think small in the City of the Big Shoulders, where little projects add up to lots of permits for architect Andy Kacprzynski. City data show that Kacprzynski, who runs Park Ridge-based Pro-Plan Architects with three full-time employees, had 317 permits last year, topping all others, just as in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He’s poised to maintain that status – Kacprzynski has signed 140 so far this year.

