ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Harris Jewelry To Pay $190K+ To Maryland Servicemembers As Part Of Massive Settlement

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhPPG_0gniYCia00
Harris Jewelry Photo Credit: Kallysta G. on Yelp

A settlement has been announced with a jewelry retailer that targeted servicemembers and veterans with false promises and high-interest rates, authorities say.

Harris Originals will forgive approximately $15 million in debt and return payments totaling nearly $11 million after they used deceptive marketing tactics to lure servicemembers and veterans to their financing program, according to the Maryland Attorney General.

This joins a multistate agreement that resolves the allegations that the jewelry retailer defrauded the military servicemembers.

Harris Originals would lure the victims in by falsely claiming that investing in the program would improve their credit scores. Instead, they would end up with the servicemembers obtaining high-interest loans on overpriced and poor-quality jewelry, according to the AG.

The company had a practice of targeting recent recruits with lower pay grades with the “Harris Program," officials said. The program falsely represented that soldiers with poor or no credit could improve their credit scores by financing their purchases.

The purchase of the jewelry left the servicemembers with thousands of dollars worth of debt, worsening their credit scores, the AG noted. Harris Jewelry also allegedly added "Protection Plans" to their sales at an added cost without consent, which is an illegal practice.

In addition to the debt forgiveness and loan refunds, Harris Jewelry also agreed to dissolve its businesses.

Harris Jewelry has agreed to forgive existing debts owed by service members, totaling around $15 million, including $128,995.57 owed by 102 Maryland servicemembers.

The company has also agreed to pay full restitution to servicemembers who purchased jewelry protection plans, which adds up to nearly $11 million.

About 274 Maryland service members will be entitled to refunds totaling $63,399.67.

“Harris Jewelry targeted and preyed upon hundreds of Maryland servicemembers, locking them into protection plans and financing programs without their approval,” said Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “The agreement announced today shuts Harris down and returns tens of thousands of dollars owed to Maryland consumers.”

Eligible consumers will be contacted by a Claims Administrator. Consumers with questions may also contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or 888-743-0023.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Michael Lesnak
3d ago

unbelievable. they target the very people that protect this country. off to the wood chipper in Fargo

Reply
3
Related
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 16-22, 2022

Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators: The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Calvert FBLA Students Compete in National Leadership Conference: “Success starts here” is the Future Business Leaders of America’s (FBLA) motto. Twelve Northern...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.
CLARKSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland State Police guidance on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police on Friday issued new guidance for residents on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit. The move comes following a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and an order from Governor Larry Hogan that suspended the state's "good and substantial reason," standard when applying to wear, carry or transport a regulated firearm.
Ocean City Today

See the stroke death rate in Maryland

Investigated the stroke death rate in Maryland using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Ag#The Harris Program
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Food insecurity in Maryland has quadrupled since December, study shows

HALETHORPE -- A recent study conducted by the Maryland Food Bank is showing astronomical rises in need throughout the state for families struggling with food insecurity. The study has led to big budgeting changes as the food bank gears up for a busy year on the heels of national inflation, with the pantry expecting to buy more than double the amount of food than it has in years past.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Daily Voice

NJ Amazon Workers Demand Details In Colleague's Death, Some Info Released: NBC

Amazon employees who worked alongside the man who collapsed and died during the company's Prime Day shopping rush at a New Jersey warehouse are demanding answers, NBC reports. While some staffers speculated that the death was work-related, Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson told the outlet that the incident was related to a personal medical condition, and ruled out working conditions as a culprit and disputed labor leaders’ account of the timeline.
BUSINESS
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy