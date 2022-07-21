MCSO investigates body found in structure fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found in a structure fire.

Around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, July 20, the Midland Fire Department, Midland Police Department and the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale. Upon arrival, the structure was found to be a trailer home, according to the news release.

During the initial response, it was determined that the address of the structure was within County limits and a deputy from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office was also dispatched out to the scene. The fire was put out and later during the investigation a body was found.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to rule out the possibility of foul play. No further details are available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.