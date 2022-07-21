ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Additional charges filed against pair who led officers on pursuit last Thursday

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional charges have been filed and bond has been increased for the two men involved in a high-speed pursuit and shooting incident that ended in Madison last...

mitchellnow.com

kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Derrick Lee Hayes, who is wanted for Burglary in the first degree. Hayes is 45 years old, stands 6 foot one and weighs 230 pounds. If you have...
KELOLAND TV

Woman sentenced for illegal firearm possession

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls area woman has been sentenced for prohibited possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of South Dakota. U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced that 35-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Drake, described by the release...
KELOLAND TV

Man critically injured in car vs motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a car vs motorcycle crash that happened Sunday. In a release sent Sunday afternoon, Sioux Falls Police say they responded to a crash at the 2800 block of S. Louise Ave around 1:37 p.m. Police say their investigation shows that a Cadillac Escalade that was being driven by an 84-year-old Sioux Falls man, entered Louise Ave in front of a northbound motorcycle that was being driven by a 41-year-old Sioux Falls man.
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 71-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kathleen Ann Orrick stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving on Highway 10 near Harrison Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 charged for drug possession in Alcester

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a traffic stop in Alcester ended with two people arrested for drug charges. Alcester Police say the officer stopped the car for substitution of license plates. Inside the car, they found a large amount of meth, over $3,000, THC wax and other items.
ALCESTER, SD
more1049.com

Sanborn Woman Sentenced For Drug Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — 50 year old Christine Anne Lynch of Sanborn pled guilty to charges of first offense Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Marijuana last week. Lynch originally pled not guilty at her arraignment following her arrest in April of last year. In addition to more than...
SANBORN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Three people were charged following a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Rock Rapids. The arrests stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Kia Forte EX on the 600 block of South Tama Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Scammers posing as police take thousands from two victims in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report scammers posing as deputies took thousands from two victims. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said according to the victims’ report Monday, the scammers said they were deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and there was supposedly a warrant issued because they missed their jury duty. The scammers were persuasive in keeping the victims on the phone, saying if they hung up, they would be arrested almost immediately.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$100K in damage at car dealerships by man with ax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same day he completed his prison sentence, a Rapid City man is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage to cars at multiple Sioux Falls dealerships. When Sioux Falls Police arrived at 41st Street Auto at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they discovered...
KELOLAND TV

Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
KELOLAND TV

7 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
tncontentexchange.com

Body found in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — The body of 38-year-old Hank Thomas Knoll was found in Snow Hill Township Wednesday near the intersection of Highway KK and Ridge Road. The cause of death is not known. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office and Coroner's office are investigating. Anyone with information about the death...
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

