NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Vivo, 72, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Nancy was born on May 15, 1950 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the daughter to Larry and Theresa (Macri) Nash. She worked at Vivo Iron and...

NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO