ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best of Philly Spotlight: 7 Random Free Things to Do in Philly

By Laura Swartz
Phillymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a hidden zoo on East Passyunk to a museum of shoes, here are some of the kookiest ways to enjoy the city without spending a cent. Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene. From museum days...

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Phillies New Popcorn Inspired By Chickie’s & Pete’s

You're probably wondering: "What does Philly Pop taste like?" Thankfully, this new snack has been inspired by the crab fries that are a staple at Philadelphia's iconic sports stadium. This corn snack has a tangy white cheddar flavor and signature seasoning from AramarkSports. If you've been waiting for the Philly Pop to come to Citizen Bank Park, you've come to the right place!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Triangle

What to do in Philly this Summer

If you’re sticking around Philly this summer and looking for the perfect activity to unwind from a long day of classes or co-op, look no further! I’ve done all the research for you and compiled (what I’d like to think is) the best list of activities and events going on this July and August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Nights

Forget dinner and a movie — try dinner and a blowtorch! Shake up your date nights with these Best of Philly winners. Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene. Looking for more than the same old rendezvous?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Sculpture Garden#Art Museum#Science History Institute#Things To Do#East Passyunk#Four Seasons Philadelphia#Ctc#The Universal Sphere#The Shoe Museum
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Largest Neighborhood Summer Food, Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops. 2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year. This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down. There will be two main stages and music spots along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local Residents Find Different Ways To Stay Cool As Philadelphia’s Heat Health Emergency Remains In Effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has opened more cooling centers to get a break from the sun and for those dealing with the heat and limited resources to cool things down. This weather can be dangerous and the city has activated a number of services to help keep everyone safe. It’s been brutal out and people are finding any way they can to cool off. On a hot, sticky and scorching Saturday night, Idris Jones is spending his 13th birthday with his dad trying to find a little reprieve from the heat at the Swann Fountain in Logan Square. “We pretty much went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fstoppers

Is This Progress?

These images all descend from the same image sources. It was a rainy day almost four years ago and we had just had brunch with our daughter at the Black Dog Irish bar across the intersection. The food was pretty good, in case you happen to be in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy