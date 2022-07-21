ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Titans DB Jason McCourty officially joins 'Good Morning Football'

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
After a recent report suggested recently retired former Tennessee Titans defensive back Jason McCourty was the favorite to land a role on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” it has been revealed McCourty officially has the gig.

On Thursday, the NFL made the announcement that McCourty is indeed joining the morning show and will take over the role once held by former NFL wide receiver, Nate Burleson.

Starting on July 25, McCourty will be flanked by new host Jamie Erdahl, who is taking over for Kay Adams, and stalwarts Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager.

“I’m fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another,” said McCourty. “Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments. I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team. I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player. I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world.”

The announcement comes almost one week after McCourty retired from the NFL after 13 seasons, eight of which were spent with the Titans.

McCourty, who was drafted by Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft, exceeded all expectations and went on to have a fine career, which also included a Super Bowl during his three seasons in New England.

