He played NC lottery ‘on a whim’ — now $1 million prize will ease his retirement plans

His “spur-of-the-moment decision” led to a big jackpot win, officials said. N.C. Education Lottery

A 71-year-old man rarely played the lottery — then his “spur-of-the-moment decision” paid off in North Carolina.

Kenneth Larsen will have an easier retirement after he bought a scratch-off ticket that was worth $1 million, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

“It’s going to help us out a whole lot, to make our retirement more enjoyable,” Larsen said in a July 21 news release.

Larsen got much richer after he stopped at a Quality Mart convenience store in Durham. While at the Presidential Drive location, officials said he spent $30 on a ticket for the Millionaire Maker game.

“I really just decided to get it on a whim,” Larsen said in the release. “I only play once in a blue moon.”

Larsen, who plans to retire this year, said it was a big surprise to learn that he had bought a lucky ticket.

“I stared at it for about a half hour in disbelief,” Larsen told the N.C. Education Lottery. “It was pretty shocking to say the least.”

After the big windfall, he decided to take his prize in a $600,000 lump sum. He kept $426,069 after taxes and plans to spend the extra cash on bills and charitable donations, officials said.

“I can’t even explain how crazy this is,” Larsen said in the release.

It’s not the first time that a last-minute decision has led to a major North Carolina lottery win.

In August, officials said a man was claiming a smaller prize when he tried his luck on a ticket that scored him much more money.

The year before, a man hit the jackpot after suddenly deciding to play an online lottery game, McClatchy News reported.