Jeff Mauro is commonly known by his honorific nickname "The Sandwich King of Chicago" — and for obvious reasons. The Food Network star and restaurateur is openly passionate about sandwiches of all kinds, sharing his unique recipes with his fans, tasting towering sammies at eateries across the country, and advocating for the world's most popular handheld meal. His sandwich enthusiasm started at a young age, when he opened a deli with his cousin upon graduating from college, according to the Illinois Restaurant Association. Throughout his culinary career, Mauro has worked at and run a number of sandwich shops, mainly in the Chicagoland area, and has hosted nationally renowned shows such as "Sandwich King" and "The Kitchen." He has even told various sources, including Chef Vicky Colas on Medium, that his favorite color is pastrami. Now that's a sandwich fan.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO