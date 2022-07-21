Hobby Lobby to open in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hobby Lobby in Hermitage is opening this week.

A soft opening is planned for the store on E. State Street on Friday, and a grand opening is happening on Monday, according to store staff.

Hobby Lobby is locate d at the site of old Pat Catan’s craft store at the Hermitage Town Square Plaza.

In December, Hobby Lobby announced it was raising the minimum wage at its stores to $18.50 per hour, effective January 2022.

The retail chain currently operates 956 stores. The stores are closed on Sunday saying, “We have chosen to close on the day most widely recognized as a day of rest, in order for our employees and customers more time for worship and family. This has not been an easy decision for Hobby Lobby because we realize that this decision may cost us financially. Yet we also realize that there are things more important than profits. This is a matter of principle for our company owner and officers.”

