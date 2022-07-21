ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Hobby Lobby to open in Hermitage

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysVQK_0gniWS6200

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hobby Lobby in Hermitage is opening this week.

A soft opening is planned for the store on E. State Street on Friday, and a grand opening is happening on Monday, according to store staff.

Local church fest aims to bring community together with ethnic food

Hobby Lobby is locate d at the site of old Pat Catan’s craft store at the Hermitage Town Square Plaza.

In December, Hobby Lobby announced it was raising the minimum wage at its stores to $18.50 per hour, effective January 2022.

The retail chain currently operates 956 stores. The stores are closed on Sunday saying, “We have chosen to close on the day most widely recognized as a day of rest, in order for our employees and customers more time for worship and family. This has not been an easy decision for Hobby Lobby because we realize that this decision may cost us financially. Yet we also realize that there are things more important than profits. This is a matter of principle for our company owner and officers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

New FedEx plant could be catalyst for more business growth

Some big projects are underway in Mercer County bringing job opportunities and growth. Fed Ex's 250,000 square foot distribution center on a 65-acre site on Route 18 is on pace to open October 2023 in Hermitage. in spite of sloth-like supply chain issues businesses are facing locally and globally. The...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermitage, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hermitage, PA
Business
City
Hermitage, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobby Lobby#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Local college student lives in tiny home to practice sustainability

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A local student is living in the Tiny House at Westminster College to practice sustainability. The Tiny House Project at Westminster College is to help develop a unique living and learning experience for students. It integrates concepts of sustainability and simple living. The Tiny...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WFMJ.com

2,300 without power after Valley storms

Power outages due to overnight storms in the Valley are so widespread, that FirstEnergy isn’t estimating when repairs will be made. As of 4 a.m. Monday the utility was reporting nearly 2,300 outages in Mercer, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties. The most extensive outages were reported in Mercer County where...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy