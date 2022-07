It’s hard not to associate Steve Austin with flipping the bird, but if Vince McMahon had it his way, “Stone Cold” would have used a different hand gesture. Austin sat down with Bill Apter of “Sportskeeda” and the two legends talked about how Buddy Rogers was a trailblazer in the pro wrestling business and how he supported Austin’s use of the middle finger. Austin talked about how he became synonymous with flipping foes off before giving out some Stone Cold Stunners.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO