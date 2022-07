There are many different things to do with toddlers in Jacksonville, FL, but we can narrow down our list by the ones that we recommend to you. Our favorite family destination is Cummer Museum & Gardens. The interactive play area, Arts Connections, allows toddlers to paint on a digital canvas, dance to music, and even make a garden collage with crayons. The museum is also known for its gardens that overlook the St. Johns River. It is also part of the Blue Star Museum program.

