Body found near Dollar General in Teaselville identified as missing man

TEASELVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A body found in a wooded area behind the Dollar General in Teaselville has been identified as a missing man.

Caleb Mosley, 20 of Bullard, had been reported missing on Sunday . He was reported to have had a concussion and scratches across his body at the time of his disappearance.

Mosley’s body has been transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.

Officials said that the body was reported around 8:50 a.m., and investigators responded to the scene where Mosley was confirmed to be dead.



