ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Body found near Dollar General in Teaselville identified as missing man

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21krzb_0gniVvXC00

TEASELVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A body found in a wooded area behind the Dollar General in Teaselville has been identified as a missing man.

Breakthrough in 20-year-old Gregg County cold case, remains identified

Caleb Mosley, 20 of Bullard, had been reported missing on Sunday . He was reported to have had a concussion and scratches across his body at the time of his disappearance.

Mosley’s body has been transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.

Officials said that the body was reported around 8:50 a.m., and investigators responded to the scene where Mosley was confirmed to be dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtdwz_0gniVvXC00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I […]
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Dollar General#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLTV

Witness describes scene of five-person fatality

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

UPDATE: 1 person dead in shooting in northwest Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — On July 21, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Longview Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Arthur Street in reference to a shooting that just occurred. According to the officers, when they arrived to the scene they found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

With hotter temperatures, the blueberries are not the only ones unwilling to endure the heat. Attendance numbers have also been affected. “The hotter it is the less people want to come out, and if they do come out, they generally buy less or pick less product because it just gets hot too quick,” Graves said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County searching for missing man

UPDATE – The body of Caleb Mosley was found Thursday morning in the wooded area behind the Dollar General in Teaselville. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, […]
CBS19

Missing 20-year-old Cherokee County man found dead

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The dead body that was found near the Dollar General in Teaselville Thursday has been identified as the missing 20-year-old man who was in need of medical care. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Caleb Mosley was last seen at the Dollar General in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving complaints, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted an investigation into 32 businesses for selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers. Out of the 32 businesses checked, 14 had violations. This resulted in 14 arrests. Businesses & arrests. Triple J...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy