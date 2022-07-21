ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County aims to double its food production

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in...

Tompkins County considers tearing down former dental building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One step closer to demolition. Tompkins County officials are considering tearing down the former Baker Dental building on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. The cost of deconstruction would be $150,000. Legislator Dan Klein is hesitant to move ahead. He wants to explore all possibilities for...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
No injuries in fire at Cornell lab

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
ITHACA, NY
Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Cortland Repertory Theatre cancels rest of summer mainstage season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 cancellations continue in Cortland. The Cortland Repertory Theatre is cancelling the remainder of the 2022 summer mainstage season. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was set to run thru July 30th – but has been cancelled due to more COVID-19 cases. Ticket holders will be contacted for refunds.
CORTLAND, NY

