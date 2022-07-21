ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Suspect arrested after ‘exchanging gunfire’ with North Myrtle Beach police, lengthy search

By David Weissman
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWwC7_0gniVKJf00

The suspect in a North Myrtle Beach police-involved shooting has been found and arrested Thursday afternoon after a lengthy manhunt.

William Joshua Alston, 40, who law enforcement allege exchanged gunfire with North Myrtle Beach Police early Thursday morning, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. in the area of Briarcliffe RV Resort, according to city officials.

The manhunt for Alston lasted several hours after the incident reportedly occurred when police went to serve an outstanding warrant about 2 a.m., according to city spokesman Donald Graham.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

City officials first advised people in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of Barefoot Landing Resort to remain inside, and the Briarcliffe park was added to that list about 10 a.m.

All officers involved are fine, according to a Facebook post by the department. Alston was taken to the hospital, police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the police-involved shooting, per protocol.

Alston was previously arrested in March on charges related to a fraudulent check and obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, according to the Horry County public index. His address on those charges is listed in the Tanglewood community.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check showed that he’s faced similar charges in Richland and Charleston counties.

His listed attorney Caitlyn Caldwell, of the Horry County Public Defender’s Office, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comments / 3

 

The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

